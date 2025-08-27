Deshaun Watson Makes Feelings Clear on Browns’ Future After Kevin Stefanski Announced QB Decision

“Everyone is doubting me. Everyone doesn’t believe in me. Everyone doesn’t think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself… I know, I’m gonna be way better than before.” That’s how Deshaun Watson described his mindset back in April. It wasn’t just a defiant soundbite, but it was truly a challenge to the critics and a reminder that he still sees himself as part of Cleveland’s future. Three-time Pro Bowler Watson is currently facing a completely different challenge: recovering from repeated Achilles surgeries, missing important practice, and watching the Browns rebuild their quarterback room without him. Yet, through it all, his words and actions continue to point toward a bigger goal. So, what is it?

Undoubtedly, the Browns’ quarterback situation has been one of the most debated storylines this preseason. While Joe Flacco holds down the starting job, speculation has swirled over whether Watson will ever return to his peak form—or if Cleveland has quietly begun preparing for life beyond him. Watson chose not to let those discussions linger unanswered.

Taking to his IG handle, he wrote: “Work always came first.. s— ain’t nun new! More glory,” adding blessing hands emojis. It was indeed blunt, raw, and straight to the point. More importantly, it aligned perfectly with what he said months ago about proving the critics wrong. For Watson, the grind has always been central, and the caption served as both a reminder to fans and a message to the league that he isn’t finished yet.

That simple post carried weight because of the context surrounding it. Watson isn’t just sitting out voluntarily—he’s fighting to come back from one of the most demanding injuries in professional sports.

Back on October 20, 2024, he tore his right Achilles, a devastating blow for a player whose game once thrived on mobility and play extension. While rehabbing, he suffered a re-rupture in January 2025, forcing him to undergo a second surgery and resetting his recovery clock. According to the team, Watson was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, guaranteeing he will miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season.

Clearly, that setback raises obvious questions. Achilles injuries have derailed countless careers, particularly for quarterbacks who rely on footwork, power, and timing. Can Watson realistically get back to the level he once played at? His 2020 campaign with Houston still looms large: an NFL-best 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. That version of Watson looked like a franchise cornerstone. Now, the battle is to prove he can reach that level again.

His latest message—“work always came first”—suggests he sees that grind as the deciding factor. While Watson continues his recovery, the Browns HC has made moves to ensure stability at quarterback.

Kevin Stefanski’s quarterback decision

With Deshaun Watson on the PUP list, the Browns needed clarity at quarterback. Kevin Stefanski settled it by naming Joe Flacco the starter and rookie Dillon Gabriel the backup. While Shedeur Sanders stays as QB3, he is active only if injuries push him up.

Stefanski said the call came after weeks of evaluation. “It’s such an all-encompassing evaluation. Everything the guys did in the games was important. We also saw a lot of them out here in practice and how they are at their craft. He’s certainly somebody that we think is getting better and better,” he explained, noting Gabriel’s steady progress.

Gabriel’s preseason helped his case. He went 25-of-37 for 272 yards and a touchdown, showing poise and control. Sanders finished 17-of-29 for 152 yards and two scores, but struggled to stay consistent.

The Browns now lean on Flacco’s experience, Gabriel’s upside, and Sanders’ long-term growth. And with the depth chart set, the Browns have stability for now. Yet, the real turning point will come when Deshaun Watson returns, determined to prove his work can redefine Cleveland’s future.