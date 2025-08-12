Deshaun Watson Wastes No Time to Return Days After Shedeur Sanders Changes Browns QB Dynamics

“At some point, he’ll be healthy. At some point, he’ll be cleared. What happens when he shows up with a piece of paper in hand that tells the world he’s ready to play?” With these words, Mike Florio had captured the heart of the QB problem skirting the sidelines for the Browns. Since an Achilles tear ended his season, met with cheers from disgruntled crowds, Deshaun Watson has been quietly plotting his return.

In the meantime, the Browns’ story moved forward. The return of veteran Joe Flacco, the promise of Kenny Pickett, and the arrival of new rookies injected fresh competition and depth into the roster. But for Watson, those developments were mere background noise. Side notes to a larger personal mission. His focus has been singular: getting back to full strength and reclaiming his role. Now, that moment may be closer than ever.

It’s been seven months since surgery repaired his right Achilles tendon. Seven months of being counted out, both by injury and the relentless churn of NFL speculation. Insiders like Mary Kay Cabot believe if the rookies show potential, Watson could be looking at his last year in Cleveland in the ‘26 season. But Watson, for one, isn’t listening to any of that. For him, it’s not just about recovery. It’s a campaign. While reports suggest Watson could be back in full health sometime during the season, as per the latest updates from the man himself, he’s almost back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, Watson took to Instagram to share a series of stories revealing his progress. The clips revealed crisp footwork, zips to receivers, and an unmistakable hunger on his face. Working with his personal QB coach Quincy Avery, Watson was notably powering through run and pass drills. The message was sharp and unmistakable as Watson wrote in one of the stories: “@quincyavery 7 months and we back at it. MoreGLORY 🙏🏿 ‘Small things to a GIANT’” For Watson, each rep under Avery’s guidance represents more than a standard offseason grind; it’s a reclamation of narrative. After the Browns stakes their future on his ability to deliver, his uneven performance last season didn’t match up to it. But now, he’s working to take it all back and prove he wasn’t just a “swing and miss.”

AD

via Imago Deshaun Watson, Credits: Instagram @deshaunwatson

This isn’t the first time Watson has shared a peek into his recovery and comeback. Even back in May, he was seen working with Avery to get back on track. Watson’s warning to the QB room back then was also straightforward: “Getting back in fold.” His footwork and throws moved Avery to note that Watson’s going to perfect when he’s back. As he continues to work his way back, every snap, every throw this August will carry more weight. Once he’s back, he will have to clear the physical or remain on PUP for the season. But when the veteran does get back, a healthy arm and Achilles may not be enough to shift the tides back in his favor. Especially since his mentee Shedeur Sanders is now gunning for more than a roster spot after showing early preseason fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A new energy shift in Cleveland for Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson’s urgency isn’t happening in a vacuum. The Browns’ QB churn had already hit critical mass with Flacco, Pickett, Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders fighting for reps. As injuries mounted on Gabriel and Pickett, the franchise brought in journeyman QB Tyler Huntley to shake things up. Suddenly, the Browns’ QB room was more crowded, and more intriguing, that it’s been in years. But for Sanders, it wasn’t a preseason match. It was the stepping stone he needed to flip his QB4 spot on the depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Shedeur Sanders debuted against the Panthers, some touted it as the most anticipated preseason game this year. And when push came to shove, Sanders delivered. 14-of-23, 138 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 106.8. His performance easily fulfilled Deion Sanders’ promise before the game: “It’s gonna be a problem out there tonight dawg, I promise you that.” When the second TD landed, Coach Prime threw an open challenge on X that seemed to resonate with the Dawg Pound: “Oh yeah what now!” Shedeur’s arm talent and poise transformed the depth chart discussion overnight. The question now brewing in Cleveland is if the rookie should ascend. With the 30-10 victory locked in, could a change in the QB hierarchy be on the horizon?

Even after the win, Sanders humbly noted there was a lot of work yet to be done. “I think I was OK today, but you know, the next opportunity I get, I just, you know, got to build on this one.” As Cleveland’s camp heats up, all eyes will now be on HC Kevin Stefanski navigating this new dynamic. For Watson, every snap is a statement. For Sanders, every practice is a question asked for his place on the roster. Once the regular season begins, will Sanders still be perched at QB4? Or will he have done enough to make shifts? As the preseason inches forward, we wait for that answer.