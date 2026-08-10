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Deshaun Watson’s Coach Fires Back After Being Accused of Calling Shedeur Sanders’ Fandom “Ungodly”

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Shubhi Rathore

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Aug 10, 2026 | 11:25 AM EDT

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Deshaun Watson’s Coach Fires Back After Being Accused of Calling Shedeur Sanders’ Fandom “Ungodly”

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Shubhi Rathore

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Aug 10, 2026 | 11:25 AM EDT

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As the preseason game draws near, the talk around Cleveland is that veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson holds the edge for the starting role. That narrative is not sitting well with the Browns fanbase, as many of whom want to see Shedeur Sanders take the reins, and caught right in the middle of it all is Watson’s quarterback coach.

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Quincy Avery, a private NFL QB coach and close friend of Watson since their high school days, fired back at a fan who accused him of being against Sanders and his supporters.

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“I wish you guys understood that you all care about the Browns way more than I do. I don’t follow that man [Hellion “Boog” Knight] don’t know what he’s talking bout,” Avery replied on X.

The back-and-forth actually began with a cryptic post by Avery on X that quickly drew attention from the Sanders fanbase, as they assumed the coach was referring to them.

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“The fandom you see on this app is ungodly. Unbecoming of an adult to feel that way about another adult,” Avery wrote.

Although it was not immediately clear which fandom he was targeting, the comments section filled up almost entirely with Browns-related responses.

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One fan summed up the mood by replying, “Satan’s working overtime,” while tagging Hellion “Boog” Knight, leader for Young Money APAA Sports & Entertainment and media manager for Sanders.

In all fairness, Watson has been facing strong dissent from Dawg Pound and critics who do not believe he should be the Week 1 starter.

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“Anybody who’s heard me talk about, about this situation knows how much I like railing of, on the Cleveland Browns and the embarrassment they are for trying to convince us that Deshaun Watson is a realistic option here,” Yahoo Sports’ senior writer Frank Schwab said in late July.

The major reason for not having faith in Watson is availability and performance. A recurring Achilles injury cost him all of 2025, limiting him to 19 games over four seasons in Cleveland and a 1-6 record in 2024.

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By contrast, Sanders ended the 2025 season with a 3-4 record. However, that chance to start came only after the Browns fanbase booed then-head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Dillon Gabriel at home.

The tension around the quarterback battle shows how divided the fanbase is. On one side are those who see Watson as the veteran who deserves another chance, especially because of the huge contract the Haslams gave him. On the other are those who believe Sanders has earned the role through performance and fan support.

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But head coach Todd Monken and the staff are still evaluating the two based on their performances in training camp and preseason games. So, Cleveland will likely name its starter by the third preseason game or before Week 1.

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Shubhi Rathore

1,220 Articles

Shubhi Rathore is an NFL writer at EssentiallySports, bringing vibrant energy and sharp storytelling to football journalism. As part of the NFL GameDay Desk, she focuses on the human stories, rivalries, and drama that define the sport beyond statistics. Her engaging work resonates with both die-hard fans and newcomers by capturing the emotions and teamwork that make each game compelling. A former advocate turned writer, Shubhi brings a unique perspective to sports journalism, combining creative writing with a research-driven approach to deliver clear, impactful, and audience-focused content. Since joining EssentiallySports, she has quickly become a key voice in NFL coverage, steadily growing as an influential presence in the dynamic world of sports media.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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