Deshaun Watson’s Competitive Message to Shedeur Sanders As Deadline set for Browns’ QB decision

Essentials Inside The Story Deshaun Watson teases a comeback amid his recovery

Browns face deadline to activate Watson from practice window

Shedeur Sanders’ rise complicates Cleveland’s quarterback future

As the Cleveland Browns approach a crucial deadline on Deshaun Watson’s future, the veteran quarterback is making one thing clear: his competitive fire is very much alive. The Browns have spent this season evaluating rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. At the same time, Watson has quietly returned to practice after recovering from a twice-ruptured ACL. But instead of easing back into the background, the 30-year-old just chose to send a loud and clear message.

Through his Instagram post, Deshaun posted a short video from the Browns’ practice facility. The clip was focused entirely on him working on the turf with intensity and purpose. Watson moved fast, trained with focus, and carried himself like someone who still believes he belongs at the center of the conversation. The message felt intentional, especially with Shedeur Sanders currently serving as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

“Imma represent staying down,” Deshaun Watson said in the clip with his post. “I ain’t take the praise to the head. No, I ain’t down on myself when they were talking crazy. And when they look like, you know, sh-t was f—ked up, I ain’t quitting. And when it looked like, you know, we did it, I ain’t celebrating to the point of like stop doing the work. You know, I heard myself say some real sh-t, you know, just to get this one touchdown, and we won the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Sep 22, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 4 after the game against the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 20240922_sns_bg7_00312

Watson made it clear that he has been ignoring praise, blocking out criticism, and refusing to quit when things looked broken. But he has been grinding his way back from a major injury while sharing a quarterback room with a highly discussed rookie. With Dillon Gabriel sidelined, Shedeur Sanders has played in six games, throwing for 1,103 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. That makes the competition in Cleveland very real, not hypothetical.

So, through his post, did Deshaun Watson just reveal his motivation or subtly remind everyone watching that he’s not done yet? It certainly sounded like the latter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his injury, Deshaun Watson started the first seven games of the 2024 season for the Browns. He threw for 1,148 yards and five touchdowns while adding 148 rushing yards and a score on the ground. But his season ended abruptly after he suffered an Achilles injury in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns then placed Deshaun on injured reserve on October 22, 2024. He later underwent two surgeries to repair the tendon – one in late October last year and another in January this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, earlier this month, Cleveland opened Watson’s 21-day practice window. It allowed him to return in a limited role on December 3. So, even though he did not tag Shedeur Sanders in his post now, the message was unmistakable. Despite being away from football for nearly a year, the Browns quarterback is not tiptoeing back – he is attacking the moment head-on.

“Credits haven’t rolled… my story is still being written ✍🏾 More GLORY!” Watson wrote in the caption of his IG post.

That caption alone felt like a statement from the veteran QB. But then, the video with his post also ended with a black screen flashing “4OVE,” followed by the phrase, “Focus Only On Victories Everyday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From a leadership standpoint, Deshaun Watson’s message lands strongly. He looks like someone who refuses to fade quietly, regardless of circumstances. But his motivation doesn’t make the approaching decision any easier for the Browns.

The Browns have a set deadline to activate Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson can only be activated to the 53-man roster in Cleveland until December 23. If the Browns let the deadline pass, his practice window will expire. As a result of that, Watson will remain on the reserve/PUP list for the rest of the season – unable to practice further. But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered little clarity on the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No update today,” Stefanski said in a presser on December 22. “I believe the window expires tomorrow, so I’ll have an update for you guys tomorrow.”

Even if activated, Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play this season. He carries an $81.7 million cap hit. Meanwhile, the Browns appear focused on shaping their long-term quarterback plans, possibly looking ahead to the 2026 class. So recently, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com suggested that the Browns are leaning toward letting the window expire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Watson’s hard work at practice has not gone unnoticed by his coaches and teammates. Watson also remains active in meetings and on the sidelines, offering perspective as a former Pro Bowler. And given his fully guaranteed $230 million contract, it’s hard to imagine the Browns simply moving on. So, Watson might still be part of Cleveland’s future, even as the team transitions toward younger options like Shedeur Sanders.