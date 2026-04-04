Deshaun Watson’s Creditbilty Questioned as Ex-NFL Star Weighs In on Browns’ QB Room Battle

Essentials Inside The Story A cloud of doubt hangs over Deshaun Watson

Voices from insiders and analysts are now openly challenging the idea of a comeback

A young contender is gaining ground

With still no outright favorite for the starting quarterback role at the Cleveland Browns, a former NFL star and analyst has raised concerns about Deshaun Watson’s credibility for the position. Watson missed the 2025 season as he was recovering from his second Achilles tendon injury, but was touted to be Cleveland’s starting signal-caller for the 2026 season. However, a former New York Giants quarterback believes the Browns shouldn’t opt for the three-time Pro Bowler as QB1.

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“I really don’t think Watson has a shot,” Tim Hasselbeck said on NFL on ESPN on Friday. “He’s been away from the game for so long that he’s had basically two Achilles injuries. I think his credibility in the locker room has been compromised because of his past. I do think there are too many things with it, and so I think Shedeur Sanders finds himself in a remarkable position, to be a 5th round draft pick to have a losing record as a starter as a rookie and have a legitimate chance to be the starting quarterback opening day the following season.”

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Hasselbeck’s concerns surrounding Deshaun Watson stem from his challenging last few years in the league, which saw him decline from one of the best quarterbacks in the league to an unwanted player by the team that drafted him because of his off-field issues. The Houston Texans drafted Watson in the 12th pick of the 2017 draft, and he made an astounding entry into the NFL.

Watson was responsible for making it to three consecutive Pro Bowls as well as winning the AFC South title in 2018 and 2019 while making sure that the Texans won 10 games and lost six in 2019. Unfortunately, Watson’s impressive NFL journey took a drastic turn when he demanded a trade from the Texans in January 2021, after leading the league in passing yards (4,823) after a 4-12 season in Houston.

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Then, in April, 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct were filed against Watson when the NFL began its own investigation regarding the case. With the legal proceedings continuing, the Clemson product was listed out with a “non-injury-related” designation for the 2021-22 season as the Texans finished with a 4-13 record.

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After that season, Deshaun Watson was cleared by a grand jury of criminal charges and traded to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round draft pick, 2023 first- and third-round picks, and 2024 first- and fourth-round picks. Then, as the next season began, Watson faced an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

After his return, his game went down even before he sustained multiple injuries. Watson played six games each in 2022 and 2023 and seven in 2024 before his Achilles tear ended his season. So far in his three seasons in Cleveland, Watson has 3,365 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

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Because of all these reasons, Tim Hasselbeck, who played eight seasons in the league, believes Watson isn’t the right choice for Cleveland and wants new head coach Todd Monken to move forward with Shedeur Sanders, who had a decent rookie season after being drafted 144th in the 2025 draft.

As per a report, Hasselbeck’s wish might be fulfilled, with an NFL insider revealing that there’s a strong possibility that Sanders may be the QB1 for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

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A Browns insider feels “stronger than ever” that Sanders will start over Watson

Despite going 3-4 as a starter, a Cleveland Browns insider believes Shedeur Sanders may get the starting job for the 2026 season over Deshaun Watson. Sanders recorded 1,400 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 169 rushing yards, and one rushing score as a rookie. While these aren’t outstanding numbers, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders showed glimpses of potential and also had the support of his teammates.

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As a result, insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic feels that Sanders will be the starter for Cleveland come the 2026 season.

“But I feel stronger than ever that Sanders, not Watson, is the favorite to win the starting job. Sanders is 24 and signed for three more seasons. He was never the team’s Plan A last season and might not be Plan A for the future, but giving Sanders every chance to win the job and make real progress is clearly the best option right now.”

While the Cleveland higher-ups believe Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback, the franchise has received a stern message from Tim Hasselbeck about moving forward with that decision. With the 2026 season months away, only time will tell who will be the Browns’ QB1 for this new league year.