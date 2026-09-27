Deshaun Watson’s Wife Sends 4-Word Message After Browns QB Leads Team to Victory Over Panthers

Deshaun Watson returned to a storm of criticism and questions about whether he could still be a player once he returned to the field this season after a long time away due to injuries. While the season didn’t start as he had expected, the quarterback led the Cleveland Browns to a 21-18 victory in Week 3, which gave the Browns another win after their Week 2 triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and silenced the critics.

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For his wife, Jilly Anais, this latest victory was another reason to stand firmly behind her husband, as she took it to Instagram and celebrated.

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“Another Sunday, same winner,” wrote Deshaun Watson’s wife on her Instagram story post.

Anais shared a picture of the couple on the field following the game, a moment that captured the couple’s emotional celebration in the immediate aftermath of the victory. The Browns progressed to 2-1 after Watson made a decisive late drive, connecting with TE Harold Fannin Jr. for a go-ahead TD against the Carolina Panthers.

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Anais also shared a video from the celebration, cheering for her husband with the caption, “4’s baaaaaaby!”

The “4’s baaaaaaby!” was a reference to Watson’s jersey number. The energy in the video showed how much this win meant for Watson personally and for the Browns fanbase that has waited through injuries, inconsistency, and scrutiny surrounding the quarterback‘s massive contract.

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The quarterback finished the game completing 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two TDs. Both TD passes went to Fannin, with the second proving decisive after Cleveland was trailing behind 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Watson’s final TD came after Cleveland threw for 55 yards on an eight-play drive. After taking a hit from linebacker Bobby Okereke that forced him to briefly leave the game, Watson returned with a 14-yard TD strike to Harold Fannin Jr. with just 1:48 remaining.

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The Browns then turned the two-point attempt back in their favor, as the QB connected with Denzel Boston for a two-point conversion, winning 21-18 over the Panthers.

Watson had already helped Cleveland defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19 in Week 2, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two TDs. They won that after Cleveland’s Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, raising concerns over Watson’s role as a starter.

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While the QB’s latest performance was not particularly dominant, his fourth-quarter execution again proved crucial when the game was on the line.

Watson’s partner Jilly’s supportive presence on social media has become a familiar sight to fans who follow the couple closely. For her, Sunday ended the same way the previous one did, with her husband walking away as a winner.