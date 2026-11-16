Deshaun Watson’s Wife Sends Strong 6-Word Message After Browns’ Comeback Win Over Texans

Deshaun Watson had another chance to silence questions about his place as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, and he made the most of it against his former team. After quarterback Shedeur Sanders took over in his absence against the New Orleans Saints, Watson returned to the lineup and led Cleveland back from a 17-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans 27-24 on Sunday.

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His performance also drew a strong response from his wife, Jilly Anais Watson. Celebrating the comeback, she shared a six-word message on Instagram: “We let the results do the talking.”

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The post arrived after another game in which Watson had to deliver under pressure, with his starting position under scrutiny heading into the matchup.

Sanders had given the Browns plenty to consider after throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans. Cleveland still lost 23-22 in overtime, but the year 2 QB’s display renewed questions about whether he could take over the starting role. After all, he gave Watson a tough fight for the QB1 job all offseason.

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Sanders was asked about getting the QB1 job after the Saints game, and he offered a measured take.

“I think that’s a setup question, honestly,” the second-year quarterback said in the postgame press conference. “I control what I control. But what I think, in the grand scheme of things, don’t really matter. I think being a great teammate, being a great whatever role I have on the team, I could do, because you got to look at the bigger picture. We’re out here connecting with each other, growing, learning in different areas. … You can’t really ever look at the situation as negative.”

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Head coach Todd Monken stuck with Watson, however, naming him the starter for the Houston game after the veteran had missed the previous week while recovering from a concussion.

Watson responded with 312 passing yards on 25-of-40 attempts, along with 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also threw an interception, but his biggest contribution came when Cleveland needed one final push to complete the comeback.

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The Browns trailed 24-20 late in the fourth quarter when Watson led a 49-yard drive that ended with Quinshon Judkins scoring from five yards out with 53 seconds remaining. Watson connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 30-yard gain to put Cleveland in scoring range.

The victory improved Cleveland to 6-4 and ended its two-game losing streak. It also extended an impressive trend: all six of the Browns’ wins this season have come through fourth-quarter game-winning drives, with Watson leading the offense in each of those finishes.

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Anais has been a public source of support throughout her husband’s difficult return to football. Watson underwent two Achilles surgeries and missed the entire 2025 season before working his way back into the Browns’ lineup. In August, he spoke about the role his wife plays in helping him through challenging periods.

“I lean on my mom, and ultimately, I lean on my wife. That’s my biggest person of peace that I have,” Watson said.

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The couple married in Miami in July 2025 after dating for six years. Anais has also previously pushed back against criticism of Watson, writing, “They counted us out. We counted blessings!!” after he returned to action and began showing signs of progress.

Sunday’s result gave Watson another opportunity to answer questions about his future in Cleveland. With the Browns heading into their bye week at 6-4, his comeback against Houston offered a timely reminder of what he can still bring to the offense.