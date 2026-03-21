Dillion Gabriel’s Fiancée Zo Announces Wedding Date As Browns QB Receives Big Career News

Dillon Gabriel’s NFL career has not blossomed the way he had hoped. The Cleveland Browns drafted him in the third round of the 2025 draft, but he had to wait until veteran quarterback Joe Flacco departed. His starter days were short-lived as he was placed on IR because of a concussion. He lost his position to Shedeur Sanders and failed to regain it by the end of the season. Despite a forgettable rookie season, Gabriel seems to have some positive news to look forward to.

His fiancée, Zo Caswell, has announced their wedding date, almost two years after their engagement.

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“100 days until ‘I do,'” she wrote on her Instagram story on March 21. According to the countdown, the date would be June 28, 2026, when Gabriel would officially tie the knot with Zo Caswell.

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @zo.caswell

The couple first met when they were 12-years-old. It was during a school orientation gardening activity in Hawaii. Although they had known each other for years, it was not until their junior year of high school that they started dating.

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The childhood sweethearts have been together throughout their college years at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. While the Browns quarterback fully focuses on his NFL career, his fiancée graduated with a master’s degree in business administration in 2025. Currently, she is a lifestyle and fashion content creator on social media, with almost 35K followers. On September 1, 2024, the couple took their relationship one step further with their engagement announcement. Now, they are headed toward settling down together.

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Earlier in February, Zo announced they would be getting married in the upcoming summer. With a few days remaining before April arrives, she has already begun the countdown to their wedding. But that is not the only positive news for Gabriel heading into the 2026 season.

Hope remains alive for Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel left the Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a concussion. He returned a few weeks later, but by then everything had changed. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders started all the games, with Gabriel unable to reclaim his starting position. After the season wrapped up, many believed it was the end of Gabriel in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson and Sanders were believed to be the QBs and the franchise searching for Gabriel’s replacement. But the later reports say otherwise. Reporter Tony Grossi had a straight answer when asked about the quarterback’s future.

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“Gabriel is eligible for the practice squad. But I don’t see Andrew Berry risking losing him via waivers. Berry has said he believes Gabriel has a bright future in the NFL,” said Tony Grossi. “The perception that Gabriel’s only advocate in the building was Kevin Stefanski is off base. I believe all along that Berry was Gabriel’s biggest advocate.”

Imago October 12, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: October 12, 2025: Dillon Gabriel 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251012_zsa_a234_183 Copyright: xAMGx

The Oregon Ducks alumnus had very little to show for last season. But he did great in that handful of games. In six games, the third-rounder threw for 937 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Unfortunately, he racked up only one win in six games. Adding a quarterback is still not out of the question. But if the franchise wants to carry forward with these three quarterbacks, it will be interesting to see who becomes the starter.

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According to head coach Todd Monken, it is an “open competition.” Even general manager Andrew Berry has high hopes for the quarterback.

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“He may be forgotten externally, but he’s not forgotten to us,” Berry said. “(He’s) gonna handle everything within his control … Dillon’s a guy that has a bright future in this league.”

Probably the training camp and the preseason will determine who earns that position. It remains to be seen whether Dillon Gabriel can earn it or not.