Dillon Gabriel Already Knows He’ll Start Over Shedeur Sanders as Browns Finally Decide QB1 – Report

“I only know one way to prepare… I only know one way to work and that is as the starter… How I approach it, I’m trying to beat yesterday.” Dillon Gabriel conveyed fierce competitiveness and a focus on consistency, even amid slim chances of starting for his NFL debut team, the Cleveland Browns. The Browns’ quarterback situation may be the most chaotic and intriguing subplot heading into the 2025 NFL season. And when Gabriel entered the fray, he was only met with criticism and low expectations. However, it seems all of that is about to change.

The OTAs and rookie minicamp this offseason were anything but routine; they became a proving ground for the team’s most scrutinized position group. With rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders joining the team amid the chaos, each snap, throw, and read was evaluated under a microscope by both coaches and media. But rising through the adversity, he wasted no time making his presence felt. Despite standing just under 6 feet, Gabriel stood tall in the pocket, metaphorically, if not physically, showing his trademark quick release and accuracy. And his efforts aren’t going unnoticed. In his quest to turn the tables around, Gabriel has impressed an NFL veteran, now turned analyst.

Joining the ‘Good Morning Football‘ crew was the NFL legend, Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose words for Gabriel are better than one may have expected. And it really can have an impact on Gabriel’s future trajectory. Known for his long 17-year NFL tenure and candid analysis, Fitzpatrick laid bare just how unpredictable and potentially combustible the Browns’ quarterback room has become. Yet even as he admitted the situation was “insane”, his optimism for Dillon stood out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fitzpatrick said, “As the season goes along, when you draft guys early, and when you have young, exciting guys. Then, you know, they’re excited about Gabriel, you know, we could see him inserted in the lineup. Say Week 7, Week 8, Week 9, if they’ve lost a few games…that’s about the time you look at the bi-week and that’s about the time you get replaced.” Meaning that on one hand, it lays a positive path for Gabriel ahead, but the same words lay doom for Shedeur, battling the same QB battle, but Gabriel let the numbers speak for themselves.

AD

Dillon Gabriel had reportedly earned more reps with the second unit and had moments where he operated confidently in scripted 7-on-7 drills. However, Sanders reportedly struggled with timing routes and took more sacks due to slow processing during 11-on-11s. And while Shedeur did show flashes of playmaking during broken plays, analysts also saw that consistency is still lacking.

While the long-term plan might favor Dillon Gabriel as the Browns’ eventual starter, the team’s immediate focus has been on evaluating all three quarterbacks up close, and that spotlight intensified during OTAs and minicamp. With the new season right on the horizon, the Browns want a reliable veteran hand on the starting deck, and one man fits the job.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Flacco might be the season starter QB for the Cleveland Browns

The offseason workouts provided a glimpse into Cleveland’s quarterback hierarchy in motion, with veterans and rookies sharing reps, battling nerves, and making their case in front of coaches determined to keep the competition wide open. In the Browns’ six OTAs and three-day mandatory minicamp, despite having fewer reps and a lower completion rate, 18-of-35, 2 TD, 0 INT, and a completion rate of 51%, Joe Flacco remained sharp, mic’d up and displaying strong leadership vocally. And that is what Ryan Fitzpatrick emphasized.

No question, Training camp will be the true test, especially with preseason games offering real-time evaluation. But after OTAs and minicamp, Fitzpatrick believes, Joe Flacco will likely start Week 1, and Gabriel is in a prime position to take over by midseason. Fitzpatrick said, “If I was their betting man, Joe Flacco is gonna go into the year as the starter. You know, he has the history there, he’s had a lot of success there, and I think it’s a great story. He’s a guy that will bring calm. He’s the guy that will help them get off the right foot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fitzpatrick also reminded us about Flacco’s sensational 2023 season, where the quarterback started five games, throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 90.2, while going 4-1 and guiding the Browns to a playoff berth. Ryan Fitzpatrick expects something similar from him this year. He added, “But, I’m excited to see Joe and, you know he did such a great job in Cleveland a few years ago and look forward to seeing what he does again this year.”

Joe Flacco’s role during the Browns’ 2025 OTAs and minicamp wasn’t about wowing anyone with flashy numbers; it was about presence, control, and the calm authority that only a seasoned veteran can bring. And he will be expected to carry the same energy if he wants to start for the Browns from Week 1. While Gabriel keeps polishing his skills and improves day by day, he has to look at Flacco as a source of learning, guidance, and solidifying his footing on the NFL pitch.