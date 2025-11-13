Browns Forced to Drop Ticket Prices for Week 11 Game Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns community hasn’t been too pleased this season, after the team’s uninspiring performances and ongoing quarterback drama. Perhaps, the latest resale market prices for Browns tickets show an even clearer picture of the fans’ sentiment.

Journalist Mikey just shared that the ticket price for the Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game dropped to as low as $9. The tickets are reportedly as low as $5 on Viagogo and $6 on VividSeats. This is a shocking difference from $285 for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

“It is less expensive to go watch Myles Garrett and Lamar Jackson battle it out than it is to go to your local McDonald’s and pick up a Quarter Pounder,” he wrote on X.

And the blame might fall on the team’s current performance. After an impressive run to the 2023 playoffs, the Browns couldn’t live up to the hype in 2024. They finished with a 3-14 record, placing 4th in the AFC North and 15th in the conference.

Entering 2025, the Browns looked to turn things around and focus on playoff ambitions. They also had an interesting QB roster with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. However, that excitement faded just as quickly as it arrived.

Pickett is no longer with the Browns, and the team caused quite a stir by sending Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he’s been impressive. And it’s not just fans questioning the move. Even the Pittsburgh Steelers coach, Mike Tomlin, was puzzled by the Browns’ decision.

This left Gabriel and Sanders on the roster. While fans have begun calling for Sanders, head coach Kevin Stefanski has continued to back Gabriel as the starter. This has perhaps caused further tension among the fans.

Cut to the present, the Browns are currently 2-7 and 4th in the AFC North. This price drop also comes as the franchise plans to move to the proposed new Huntington Bank Field by 2029.

This isn’t something new. Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins (3-7) announced that they will not raise season-ticket prices for the 2026 season.

Now, this could have been a great time for Ravens fans, but injury concerns continue to loom over the team.

Injury cloud looms over Lamar Jackson

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday’s (November 12) practice, raising eyebrows about his availability for Week 11.

This was after he took 11 hits during the Ravens’ 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings. But his absence was due to his knee soreness. Fortunately, the injury isn’t serious, as head coach John Harbaugh assured the fans.

The concern around Jackson’s absence is understandable.

He had previously missed three crucial games with a hamstring injury. The QB made a strong comeback in Week 10, completing 17 of 29 passes for 176 yards. The Ravens finally seem to be finding their pace again and even making a case for the playoffs.

To that end, staying healthy will be key for the team. And a fully fit roster against the Browns would be a bonus for Ravens fans who’ve waited patiently for some good news.