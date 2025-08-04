Dillon Gabriel Decision Backfires for Kevin Stefanski as Browns QB Explains Training Camp Struggles

When Kevin Stefanski opened camp by giving Dillon Gabriel an extended look with the starters, it was seen as a bold move, a chance to fast-track the rookie into meaningful competition. But two weeks later, the decision is starting to look costly. Gabriel has yet to deliver a standout practice. On Friday, August 1st, he went just 3-of-14 in team drills. The following day? 1-of-6. Instead of building momentum, the rookie’s accuracy and timing have been inconsistent, making every rep feel like a grind.

Now, the uphill climb gets steeper. Stefanski confirmed Monday (Aug. 4) that Gabriel is battling hamstring tightness. That means he is going to limit his involvement. That’s a double blow; not only is Gabriel fighting to clean up his game, but now he’s fighting to stay on the field. He’ll take “some” team reps, but hamstring issues for quarterbacks often mean dialing back movement and velocity, hardly ideal for a player who needs every rep possible to prove himself.

Spencer German reported on his X: “Browns HC Kevin Stefanski shares that Dillon Gabriel dealing with a little tightness in his hamstring and will be limited today. Shedeur was dealing with that shoulder soreness, but is back. Gabriel will participate in ‘some’ team drills.”

The timing couldn’t be worse. Shedeur Sanders, who missed time with shoulder soreness, is back in full swing. For Gabriel, that means the same opportunities he was given to separate himself could now swing in Sanders’ favor. And with camp reps at a premium, once you lose them, you rarely get them back. Stefanski’s gamble was clear. Invest early in Gabriel and see if he can bolt.

But the return so far has been poor, shaky numbers, stalled drives in team drills, and now a nagging injury. It’s a harsh reminder that in the NFL, one can’t force development timelines. Instead of a quarterback emerging, the Browns are staring at a depth chart question mark and a rookie whose confidence could be tested early.

If Sanders picks up where he left off, Stefanski’s decision may go down as an opportunity wasted, one that didn’t just fail to ignite Gabriel’s rise but accelerated his slide. For a Browns team needing stability behind Deshaun Watson, that’s not just bad luck, it’s bad timing.

Dillon Gabriel reveals key challenges

The numbers tell part of the story, a 3-of-14 day in team drills on Friday, a 1-of-6 follow-up on Saturday. But Dillon Gabriel says the key isn’t just chasing good days, it’s building something sustainable. “Great question, because you always want results, but I think more than anything, it’s consistent results,” Gabriel said after practice. “If you don’t have a process you can truly hang your hat on, then you’re leaving it up to chance. Maybe it’s more inconsistent, rather than having a strong process.”

Gabriel admitted that camp has been a mix of highs and lows. “You know how the game of football goes. There’s a lot of positives, there may be some negatives,” he explained. “But there’s also something to pride yourself on, your process, how you work, how you approach it.” For him, the focus now is sticking to that approach, even as the results haven’t come as quickly as hoped.

The rookie stressed that in the NFL, the process eventually produces results, but time is not unlimited. “You want to see results, and it will come. But it’s a results-based business, so you’ve got to go do it. No excuses. Know what to do and do it. That’s the approach.” With Shedeur Sanders returning from a shoulder injury and Gabriel now managing hamstring tightness, the window for proving himself is narrowing for Dillon.

But the rookie insists that sticking to his process and finding that elusive consistency will be the difference between being just another camp arm and locking down a role.