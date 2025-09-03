Dillon Gabriel Faces Ridiculous Shedeur Sanders Pressure After Kevin Stefanski Confirmed QB Update

You’d think the Browns’ QB room would finally be calm after sending Kenny Pickett packing and locking in Joe Flacco as QB1. Well, things never sail smoothly in Cleveland. According to Hall of Famer Cris Carter, the drama is just getting started. And rookie Dillon Gabriel is walking straight into a quarterback storm.

When Cris Carter was asked if the Browns’ QB depth chart is settled, he roast-marinated the entire room. A simple ‘no’ would’ve sufficed. “We’re not good. Joe Flacco is 65, man. Gabriel will get the first chance if Flacco doesn’t perform. Gabriel would have a better chance of being successful if the backup behind him wasn’t named Shedeur Sanders… The people know Shedeur’s behind him. In every city, the most popular QB is the backup,” he said.

As much as you’d want to disagree with him, he’s got a point. We all knew Flacco was always going to get the number one nod, but we also knew he wouldn’t start too many games. Age is not on the good side, and that comes with limited reps.

And after the first month or so, he’d wear down. And next in line? Rookie Dillon Gabriel. Let’s be honest, he’s got a high ceiling. But he’s a rookie playing center for one of the worst-performing franchises in the league, if not the worst. Add the thin offensive line and receiving corps. You’re bound to struggle. As per Carter, “Because Gabriel, when he gets in, he’s going to struggle, and the people know that Shedeur is behind him. Mhm. So, it’s just a matter of, okay, let’s get through him and get to Shedeur, okay. So, I don’t think the Browns fans will be fair.”

And when he does inevitably struggle? He won’t be given a second chance. Carter speculated, “So, anything that he does that is not extraordinary. And it’s hard to play under those circumstances, he’s going to have to play ridiculously well for them not to go to Shedeur because the pressure, the booing, the the communication, what they’re going to be saying. Cleveland is not a 500 football team. So, how many games are they gonna give Joe Flacco? Six maybe. Yeah. Okay. So, the first month, month and a half of the season, and then it’s going to be who’s better.” Maybe Gabriel would’ve had better chances if the third-string QB wasn’t named Shedeur Sanders. One thing is for sure: the pressure on both QBs will be immense, but on Gabriel, it will be a little too much.

First real sign of struggle, and Stefanski would almost be forced to play Sanders. Because, like Carter said, the backup role isn’t always about ability, but popularity. And in his own twisted way, Sanders is the most popular QB in the league. Unfair to Gabriel, yes. But that’s how it goes in this league. But one thing is for sure, both of them will get their chances to prove this season itself, and they’d better be ready.

So, yes. When you look at the depth chart, you might see a hint of clarity on the outside. But when you really dig deep, things aren’t settled.

Stefanski all but confirms the QB depth chart

Yes, the depth chart gave us no surprises. Joe Flacco as QB1, Dillon Gabriel as QB2, and Sanders as QB3. We all knew it was going to come down to this ever since Pickett departed. But this is not your typical chart. We might see a QB3 making a jump to number one this very season. And that is very much a possibility in this case.

Shedeur Sanders is a walking contradiction. And so is the perception of him. Some genuinely believe he’s only on the roster because of his name, and some genuinely believe he’s the best QB on the roster. And Cris Carter? He falls in the latter category. He believes Shedeur is better than Pickett, but was drafted in a ‘bad situation.’

Carter also accepts that he’s got shortcomings, but that there’s also nobody out there to protect him. Saying, “I think Shedeur is a better player. I don’t think they have the weapons and everything to protect him. I think he’s got some shortcomings. You know, I do think he can be an NFL quarterback, but he’s not been drafted in the right situation.” And yes, with that pocket presence? You absolutely need good protection. And if the Browns can’t offer him that, he might not produce what he can.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it’s like Carter said, the popularity alone would be enough to get him those starts. Doesn’t matter if he’s the ‘better quarterback’ or not. And if he wants to prove those ‘nepotism’ folks wrong, he’d have to step up big time. Because he might not get any more time beyond this season.