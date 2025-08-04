Dillon Gabriel Feels Mounting Pressure as Browns Fans Give Up QB On for Shedeur Sanders – Report

Dillon Gabriel continues to earn critical looks in the Browns’ four-man quarterback race, but every rep feels scrutinized. His arm talent and field IQ have earned him rotational first-team snaps, and coaches have repeatedly praised his maturity. But inconsistency has crept in. Through nine days of training camp, Gabriel’s completion rate sits at 54.9%. That’s the lowest in the room… And his pair of interceptions haven’t helped. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders, despite taking fewer snaps overall, has completed 70% of his throws, tossed six touchdowns, and avoided any turnovers. He’s also done this while managing limited reps and missing one practice with arm soreness. It’s been an efficient, steady rise for Sanders.

While Flacco’s experience and Pickett’s upside remain part of the conversation, Sanders is making the cleanest case based on results. His chemistry with teammates, calm under pressure, and sharp red-zone execution have stood out. But Kevin Stefanski hasn’t tipped his hand yet. If Sanders’ arm remains healthy and his stat lines hold, the Browns may have a late-round surprise, pushing harder than expected. As for Gabriel, the locker room respects his grit and upside. But even with the front office backing his selection, the Dawg Pound may not be fully sold on giving him the keys, especially with Sanders flashing top-tier efficiency this early.

On the August 4 episode of 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter didn’t mince words in his report. “Obviously, a lot of the conversation today centering around my frustrations having to watch Dillon Gabriel every day. This is a third-round pick that they’re basically giving first-round reps to, first-team reps to, and he’s struggling. He’s a third-round pick for a reason. And he’s struggling, Nick.” Ruiter called practice “disjointing” and even labeled the product “hot garbage,” stressing that process must eventually turn into results.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, it’s Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick, who’s been given the lion’s share of first-team reps. That decision alone has put a bullseye on his performance, with every missed throw or stalled drive becoming instant fodder for debate. Moreover, Ruiter pointed out, “So you’re clearly preparing us to suffer through Dillon Gabriel starting football games this year.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Akron , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxLangex USATSI_26143965

Gabriel, for his part, has stayed optimistic. “For me, I’m just focused on today. I got a practice today that I look forward to, and it’s been a blast to be able to learn and compete every single day,” he said in late July. He points to his experience across three college programs as proof he can adapt quickly, stressing that the playbook’s starting to click and that the key is locking into a routine.

Nick Pedone added a sharp warning. “Things get so loud if Shedeur Sanders outperforms Dillon Gabriel. I don’t know that they’re going to be able to keep hiding behind this ‘developmental’ shield.” For Pedone, the risk isn’t just Gabriel’s struggles, it’s the optics of a fan base.

The gap between analyst frustration and Gabriel’s self-described growth mindset is where this story lives. One side sees wasted reps and shaky execution. And the other sees a rookie laying the mental groundwork for a leap forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shedeur Sanders is making his stance solid

Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland with more than just a big arm. He brought the kind of market power that made him a $14 million star before he ever played an NFL snap. That massive NIL haul, built on charisma, pedigree, and a devoted following, has made him one of the league’s most recognizable rookies. Fans already see him as the Browns’ future, and in camp, their voices have made that clear.

When Dillon Gabriel struggled during a recent practice, chants of “Put in Shedeur Sanders” rang out, a rhythmic clap echoing what many believe could become the soundtrack of fall Sundays at Huntington Bank Field. That enthusiasm collides with an uncertain reality. Pedone added, “Things get so loud if Shedeur Sanders outperforms Dillon Gabriel. I don’t know that they’re going to be able to keep hiding behind this developmental’ shield.”

The Browns plan to part ways with one of their four quarterbacks by late August. While early speculation targeted veterans Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett, NFL insiders like Albert Breer now believe Shedeur Sanders is “fighting more for a job than a starting job” after minicamp. His speeding citations… Including one where police clocked him at 101 mph in a 60 zone… They have only intensified the scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For a player still sitting at QB4, off-field discipline and on-field execution will heavily influence whether he survives final cuts. Yet the talent and upside remain undeniable. Daniel Jeremiah told The Rich Eisen Show he believes Cleveland’s Week 1 starter will be either Sanders or Gabriel. “Pickett has to be light years better than each of them to make the team,” Jeremiah said.

For the Browns, the choice might come down to whether Sanders can match the fans’ passion with steady preseason play. Because if he does, the calls for him to lead this team won’t just be loud, they’ll be deafening.