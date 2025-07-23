“Dive into the team’s DNA and find the solutions to a problem,” Dillon Gabriel said when asked how he manages expectations. Drafted 94th overall by the Cleveland Browns, Gabriel arrived with the confidence of a playmaker who had thrown for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns across his college career. But the NFL had other plans. Before he could even lace up for preseason, Gabriel found himself caught in a surprise quarterback logjam—an unexpected competition brewing long before the first game season. What happens next? That’s where it gets interesting.

The quarterback room in Cleveland is more crowded than a holiday dinner at Grandma’s—with four arms vying for just one main course. With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns entered training camp with not two, not three, but four quarterbacks vying for position: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and another rookie, Shedeur Sanders. And it didn’t take long for fans to start asking—if the Browns were so sure about their guy, why does it look like a depth chart with indecision? As per NFL Network’s Judy Battista, the staff was “blown away” by Gabriel’s processing speed during spring practices, a trait they’ve openly prioritized. But with Flacco praised for his rhythm and Pickett fighting to reclaim his narrative, the field already feels tilted—and not just by performance alone

Turns out, this might not be a competition in the traditional sense. While Shedeur Sanders came in with more buzz, Gabriel quietly slid into a higher gear—and, apparently, into the Browns’ good graces. He’s already taken more first-team reps than expected. According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, “Gabriel received a heavy dose of first-team reps during the offseason workout program,” adding that the Browns seem to believe “he has a pathway to play early.” That pathway? It’s looking suspiciously like a shortcut past Sanders.

To be fair, the Browns have been dropping breadcrumbs for a while. Even before the draft, they were reportedly “extremely impressed” with Gabriel’s mental game. They’ve been testing him hard, lining him up against the first-team defense, while Shedeur’s work has largely flown under the radar. As Tony Grossi explained on ESPN Cleveland’s The Land on Demand, “They exposed [Gabriel] to the No. 1 defense… gave him more complicated stuff.” His numbers might not have popped, but, Grossi said, “from the neck up, he is a number one pick.” Which, if we’re being honest, is either high praise or a subtle way of saying he’s the QB version of a valedictorian.

Still, that early advantage comes with context. Gabriel’s selection shocked many, as most expected the Browns to draft Sanders as their first quarterback. But Sanders slid two rounds later, and while his fame followed him from Colorado, so did the concerns. Decision-making has been one of his biggest question marks, and in the NFL, that’s not something you can hide behind charisma. It’s early, sure—but if reps are currency in Cleveland’s camp, Gabriel’s spending fast while Sanders is still waiting at the ATM.

It’s rare for a fifth-round pick to carry this much spotlight, but Shedeur Sanders entered Cleveland with a last name that echoes through every locker room. Yet, that legacy hasn’t guaranteed much. Sanders didn’t take a single first-team snap in open practice. When asked, Kevin Stefanski brushed it off: “We’re in installation phase… not much to look into.” But fans are reading between the lines. If the Browns are already testing Gabriel with the starters while Sanders watches from the sideline, they may have already made up their minds.

The signs aren’t just subtle—they’re practically screaming. Maggie Gray recently reported that the Browns have no attachment to Sanders and could even cut him before the season starts. “The messaging… was, ‘This was a low-risk, no-risk. We’re not tied to him at all,” Gray said on Maggie and Perloff. The buzz around Sanders being a top-2 quarterback prospect pre-draft now feels like distant noise. In Cleveland, he’s just another QB in a crowded room… and possibly the easiest one to move on from.

Still, nobody’s questioning Sanders’ work ethic. Tommy Rees was clear in June: “He’s really putting in a lot of work… the game starts to slow down.” Stefanski added that both rookies get in early and stay late. But while Gabriel’s mental edge is turning into reps, Sanders’s effort hasn’t yet cracked the rotation. It’s the NFL’s version of group projects—sometimes the guy working the hardest ends up proofreading while someone else gets to present. And right now, Gabriel’s the one holding the clicker.