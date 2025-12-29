Dillon Gabriel’s Fiancee Makes Relationship Confession After Browns Announce Unfortunate News on QB’s Birthday

Essentials Inside The Story Dillon Gabriel's fiancée shares heartfelt birthday message

While the Cleveland Browns‘ rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, is battling the uncertainties of his NFL career, he has his love life settled down. In Zo Caswell, his fiancée, he has a lifelong lover, partner, and supporter. And now, as Gabriel celebrates his 25th birthday, Caswell has just made her fiancé’s day even more special with a relationship confession.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Can’t imagine doing life without you,” Caswell wrote in her Instagram story.

The photo showed the couple on a shore, lost in their own world while smiling. Dillon Gabriel first met her during a gardening class in seventh grade while growing up in Hawaii. The friendship soon turned into love.

While the first few years were pretty romantic, the couple’s relationship became long-distance as the Browns’ rookie went to the University of Central Florida. But it became too overwhelming for the quarterback, who asked Caswell to move in when he transferred to the University of Oklahoma. The couple got engaged on September 1, 2024, when Gabriel transferred to the University of Oregon.

Dillon also shows love to her on his Instagram. On her birthday this year, he shared multiple photos and wrote that he was lucky to spend his life with her. They often attend the weddings of their teammates and friends together and share the updates with their fans.

Zo Caswell has extended her support to the rookie’s football dreams in every way. While the rookie is lucky in love, his football luck ran out on his birthday.

Dillon Gabriel was out for Week 17

December 28 at Huntington Bank Field was special for the Browns because of their 13-6 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 17 matchup. Yet, Dillon Gabriel played no part in the victory.

In fact, he was hit with bad news hours before the game as the Browns listed him as inactive for the Week 17 game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the shoulder injury has not healed fully, and the rookie is experiencing soreness. His fiancée was also in attendance as she posted multiple IG stories showing off her game day fashion.

Dillon Gabriel’s struggles in his rookie year are far from over. While Stefanski gave him enough chances, he failed to convert them. In ten games (six starts), the rookie has a 1-5 record with 110 passes completed from 185 passes (59.5% completion rate) for 937 passing yards with a 7-2 touchdown-interception ratio. He also carried the ball 14 times for 86 yards.

However, injury concerns are raising doubts about his future in Cleveland. While a move is often difficult, Dillon Gabriel can be assured that he will still have full support from Zo on any path he has to embark on.