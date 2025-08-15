Dillon Gabriel Takes Matters Into His Own Hands as Joe Flacco Runs Away With Browns QB Battle

It wasn’t the script the Browns had drawn up. Dillon Gabriel, a rookie with a reputation for improvisation, has found himself becoming both a highlight and a headache. Locked in an audition against season vet Joe Flacco, Gabriel’s refusal to stay tethered to the script is setting off alarms, not just for coaches, but for the entire direction of the franchise.

When Cleveland invested a third-round pick in Gabriel, many remembered the fearless playmaker who torched defenses at Oklahoma and Oregon. But he didn’t make a name for himself with textbook throws; instead, it was his knack for creating chaos outside the pocket. That instinct, the very thing that got him here, is now at the center of the Browns QB controversy.

As joint practices with the Eagles wrapped up on Thursday, August 14, a pattern emerged. Gabriel wasn’t just escaping pressure; he was bailing out of the pocket by design, regardless of play structure. As Tony Pauline reported, “Sources at practice tell me it seems as though Gabriel is purposely looking to leave the pocket, despite the design of the play, and that’s not a good thing. If the rookie third-round pick is on the field once the regular season starts, look for opponents to design a game plan that forces Gabriel to play from the pocket, which is not in his comfort zone.” The controlled chaos that dazzled in college is now interpreted as impatience and a red flag at the pro level, with DCs already licking their chops at the film.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, May 10, 2025, Berea, OH.

In a QB room where discipline and poise are currency, Gabriel’s approach reveals both upside and worry. The Browns gave him significant snaps with the first-team, maybe out of optimism, maybe out of necessity. But by week’s end, the mood had flipped. The concern now is whether Gabriel can truly command an NFL huddle, and whether his habits can hold up under real Sunday fire. There’s always a touch of romanticism around the gun-slinging rookie; the guy who refuses to simmer under pressure, who finds a way even as plays break down. But the league’s best defenses don’t play along; they bait freelance passers, bottle them in, and make them win the hard way: patiently, clinically, and from the pocket.

The Browns’ staff knows it. So do those on the sidelines. And while Dillon Gabriel’s improvisation helped win games in college, it risks sabotaging him now. With each escape act, the uneasiness in Berea grows. This isn’t just rookie nerves; it’s a clash between a player’s hard-wired instincts and a team’s need for poise. Cleveland’s offense doesn’t want a QB running for his life. It needs someone who can sit in the pocket and command. But as Gabriel’s star flickered with uncertainty, the QB battle converged on the steadier presence of Joe Flacco.

The Browns’ QB battle ends with Joe Flacco?

It started as a headache for Kevin Stefanski. Even with Deshaun Watson out of the picture, there was a four-way QB free-for-all as Stefanski continued his evaluations. But as the days wore on, the Browns’ QB decision lost all its ambiguity. Shedeur Sanders is out with an oblique injury. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both still nursing their hurt hamstrings. Who’s left? There’s the new, unproven addition of Tyler Huntley. But with the veteran presence of Joe Flacco holding down the room, the QB conundrum doesn’t exist anymore.

In Day 2 of the Browns’ joint practice with the Eagles, Flacco took all the reps. While Dillon Gabriel took reps with the second team, Flacco had a clear goal. As CBS’ Jeff Kerr put it, “Flacco was on a mission to prove he should be starting for the Browns in Week 1, and is the clear front-runner for the job.” Against the reigning champs, Flacco brought in 3 TDs on his last six plays. For now, Flacco is set to remain on the sidelines in the preseason matchup on Saturday, August 17th. And Gabriel might still get a chance to shine under center. But Kerr’s verdict is clear and crisp: “The Browns offense was significantly more efficient with Flacco than Gabriel.”

Kevin Stefanski is still on the fence about the preseason starter, as per reports. Will it be Dillon Gabriel or Tyler Huntley? As the coach put it, “Everything’s on the table.” The Browns are no closer to being settled, but the stakes have become crystal clear. If Gabriel starts, every snap is a reference to growth vs. gut. For Flacco, each series is a last campaign. He’s steadying the ship while the Browns figure out what, and who, comes next. One is writing his resume on the move; the other is cementing a legacy. Either way, Cleveland’s QB story this season certainly won’t stay in the pocket. Neither will Dillon Gabriel… unless he adapts fast.