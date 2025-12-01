Dillon Gabriel’s Fiancée Makes Big Locker Room Claim Against Shedeur Sanders After Browns’ Loss

Sometimes the smoke doesn’t come from the field; it comes from a phone screen. What if the loudest post-game statement didn’t come from a coach or player, but from someone outside the huddle? And what happens when a quarterback controversy gets fuel from TikTok, not in the gridiron?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The spark came from Zoe Caswell, fiancée of Dillon Gabriel. Hours after the Browns fell 26-8 to the 49ers, she posted a casual “get ready with me” TikTok. The caption hit harder than the tone suggested: “Browns lost what’s new.” It didn’t stop there. When a commenter pushed back, Caswell escalated the situation. She claimed the locker room wants Gabriel back under center.

“Actually everyone in the building wants him to play,” she fired back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Browns made their stance clear. Shedeur Sanders will start again in Week 14. Stefanski didn’t brand him the long-term quarterback, but the move gives Sanders a continued runway.

Sanders replaced Gabriel in Week 11 after an injury struck. He then beat the Raiders in Week 12 and held the role even with Gabriel available last week. That context made Caswell’s TikTok sting. Her reply suggested support inside the building leans toward Gabriel, a statement that instantly read like a swipe at Sanders rather than a defense of her partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, intent doesn’t change outcome. The comment added noise to an already uncertain quarterback room. Sanders gets the start against Tennessee. Gabriel waits. And Cleveland watches as a quarterback battle grows louder now with social media in the mix.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders gets another Shot to prove himself

Shedeur Sanders isn’t leaving the huddle yet.

Cleveland’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski, confirmed after a 26-8 loss to San Francisco that the rookie will start again in Week 14 when the Browns face Tennessee and newcomer Cam Ward. The call keeps Sanders atop the depth chart for at least one more week.

His NFL entry was rocky. Sanders stepped in during Week 11 against Baltimore after Dillon Gabriel went down. He completed only four passes on 16 attempts, gained 47 yards, threw an interception, and was sacked twice. Nothing clicked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time changed things, if only slightly. Sanders has now logged two full weeks with the first unit. Results have been steadier.

Week 12 offered progress with 11 completions on 20 throws, 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, plus a win over Las Vegas. Week 13 delivered a cleaner but quieter showing of 16-of-25 passing for 149 yards and one score in the loss at San Francisco. He avoided turnovers. He took three sacks. He also stepped out briefly with a minor ankle issue, returned, and later said he was “good.”

Cleveland has a simple motive. They need answers. Gabriel didn’t seize his chance. Sanders hasn’t locked anything down either. Yet the franchise owns two first-round picks in 2026 and must decide if a long-term quarterback is already in the building or waiting in a future draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, Sanders plays. It’s an audition, not a coronation. Gabriel had his. Now Sanders is up. A strong showing against Tennessee and over Ward could shift internal belief. It might even buy him more weeks.

Until then, every snap matters. Every throw is evidence. And Cleveland is watching closely.