Dillon Gabriel’s Rise Over Shedeur Sanders Prompts Bold Advice from Shannon Sharpe

Shedeur Sanders’ latest outing was anything but a highlight reel. The rookie QB looked uncomfortable all night, completing just 3-of-6 passes for 14 yards while getting dropped behind the line five different times. He managed only one drive that didn’t end in a three-and-out, a disappointing follow-up to the preseason debut where he had turned heads against Carolina. Instead of building momentum, Sanders found himself benched.

Still, his story hasn’t hit a dead end. Since Kevin Stefanski made the move to ship Kenny Pickett out of Cleveland, Sanders’ roster spot remains safe. Yet, safe doesn’t mean certain. The road ahead is still uphill for the rookie, especially with Dillon Gabriel sneaking past him on the depth chart. As Albert Breer noted, “At this point, they would feel more comfortable putting Dillon Gabriel in a regular-season game than they would Shedeur Sanders. That doesn’t mean that can’t change.”

That difference in opportunities didn’t go unnoticed by Shannon Sharpe, who dropped some hard but practical advice. As he put it, “The scout team offence, that’s when your opportunity, that’s when you show what you can do.” Sharpe’s point was simple—prove your worth where it counts, even if it’s not in the spotlight.

He also reminded that going through the motions isn’t enough—Sanders has to run his progressions, make the right reads, and take the playbook seriously. The logic is clear: when a real opportunity comes, only preparation will separate him from being just another rookie to someone who can hold his own on the Dawg Pound’s stage.

All things considered, the lesson is simple. Sanders dazzled at Colorado, but the NFL is a different grind. Gabriel enters with more polish, bringing jaw-dropping numbers from his NCAA career—190 total touchdowns, 155 through the air, over 1,100 points responsible for, and more than 15,000 career yards. Sanders doesn’t yet have that experience, but training with the scout team gives him the perfect lane to build it while waiting for his shot.

His co-host Chad Johnson echoed the thought, adding, “And the funny thing, the good thing for Stewart as well as Dylan Gabriel as well is when you take the scout team reps, hey, you’re going against the number one defense.” Sharpe agreed, underlining the growth that comes from that grind.

Interestingly, veteran Joe Flacco offered a dose of perspective for Sanders’ rough night. “That’s part of being a rookie. You’re going to get thrown into situations that maybe you don’t think are ideal,” Flacco said. “It’s part of what makes a football player, is learning how to deal with those situations and learn from them.” So while Sanders didn’t steal the spotlight on Saturday, he might have gained something more valuable—a reminder that rookie struggles are part of the journey. Still, there is belief.

Julian Edelman feels Shedeur Sanders has done enough

The Browns’ quarterback puzzle looks clearer than ever as kickoff looms just two weeks away. Joe Flacco will be the Week 1 starter, while Kenny Pickett’s gone. That leaves rookie Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland’s third-round pick, holding down the QB2 slot for now in the Dawg Pound. But the real conversation buzzing in The Land isn’t about Flacco or Gabriel—it’s about Shedeur Sanders.

And not everyone is ready to let Sanders slide into the shadows. Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman has gone on record saying the rookie has already proved himself, especially after tumbling down the NFL Draft board. Edelman didn’t mince words when praising Sanders’ debut. On his Games with Names podcast, he went as far as calling him the Preseason MVP, shouting, “It’s gotta be Shedeur.”

Not only that, Edelman doubled down on just how significant Sanders’ performance really was. “You can say what you want. Whatever you thought before that game, that game was a huge game for [Shedeur Sanders.] I don’t care what anyone says… He went out there and played f–king pretty good, he played pretty damn good… He had a form of execution that looked like a competent football team, and when was the last time we saw that in Cleveland?” Edelman’s passion made it clear—Sanders did more than just survive his first NFL snaps, he gave hope.

Finally, Edelman wrapped his take with a pointed message for Gabriel. “Dillion Gabriel, you better get your a– healthy.” For a fan base itching for the future, those words hint that Sanders may be closer to a regular-season nod than anyone expected. If Edelman’s instincts prove right, the Dawg Pound might witness a rookie takeover sooner rather than later.