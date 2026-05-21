“Embarrassing”: Todd Monken Calls Out Shedeur Sanders & Others After Disappointing Browns OTA Session

Yikes: the reality of the QB room at the Cleveland Browns this year is not what everybody expected. Fans were split between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson when it came to the QB1 race this season, but they will probably have to reconsider now. Head coach Todd Monken is not at all pleased with what he saw at the OTAs.

“We threw interceptions in seven-on-seven, for God’s sake. I mean, who does that? There’s no pass rush,” Monken said after the Browns’ Wednesday practice session. “I mean, it’s embarrassing.”

Sanders threw a tipped-ball interception to new Browns cornerback Myles Harden during the session. Similarly, Dillon Gabriel was picked off by UDFA cornerback Michael Coats Jr. The only signal-caller without an interception was Deshaun Watson, while rookie Taylen Green did not get in a lot of work in the team drills.

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These updates come up at a challenging time, especially for Sheduer Sanders. The Year 2 quarterback was the favorite to be QB1 for this season after a rocky start last year. But Watson’s resurgence has slowly been pushing him to the background.

The veteran QB is healthy and has the chance to be his 2020 self from the Houston Texans for the Browns this season. It is why he was brought to the team in the first place. This makes 2026 an even bigger challenge for Sanders, who escaped being overshadowed by Watson last year. It was a rocky start for him, as he went 3-5 as a starter and was also picked 10 times.

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Todd Monken had noted previously that Sanders struggles in getting the ball out sooner. That automatically made him prone to turnovers. Sanders also struggled with decision-making, which further affected his accuracy. Even in his last season in college football, the QB threw 10 interceptions.

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Sanders’ numbers still show better accuracy in college because he had better support, like former teammate and now-Jacksonville Jaguars WR, Travis Hunter. But with the Cleveland offense also caving in on itself last year, Sanders could only show flashes of his talent.

During the minicamp, Sanders wasn’t a complete disappointment. Monken said that he has “come a long way” from last year’s mistakes. Sanders seems to have worked on getting the ball out better and reading progressions. He also did a lot of reps, so it won’t be correct to write him off so soon. Last year this time, Sanders wasn’t even off the bench.

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Despite what fans have to say about the quarterback room and Monken’s disappointment with the QBs, the head coach still hasn’t hinted at who is the frontrunner to be QB1.

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have an answer for QB1

Since Todd Monken has taken charge of the Browns, he has repeatedly been asked about who is going to be the starting QB this season. The head coach, at each instance, has refused to give a clear answer. Monken did say a depth chart will soon be decided, but who takes the QB1 job will still take some time to be finalized. He had the same answer when he was faced with this question after the OTAs.

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“Nothing’s really changed other than it’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions,” Monken said on May 20. “I’m not trying to be … I mean, nothing’s really changed. I mean, we’re going to rotate those guys and play the best player and we’ll see.”

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Monken noted that Watson’s athleticism has been really surprising, considering he’s coming back after a long period of absence. His not throwing any interceptions is a sign that the veteran will get the crown. Monken previously also expressed that he wants the three-time Pro Bowler to get a fresh start to his career.

“I’m all for a clean slate,” Monken said, per 92.3 The Fan. “I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a change, to showcase his ability, see where he’s at. I’m all for it. Here’s a guy that really, at this point, has made plenty of money. I think we all know that. He’s had plenty of success and has had disappointment in his career… but to come back and to want to battle, want to further his career and change the narrative, I think it’s really cool.”

Since we have no clarity on who Cleveland is leaning towards to lead its offense, it can also be assumed that Monken shocks fans and splits the QB1 crown between Watson and Sanders. The younger QB still has to chip away at his problem areas, as they’re still visible. But like Watson, Sanders also seems to be a changed QB.