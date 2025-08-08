ESPN Reporter Forced to Eat His Own Words Against Shedeur Sanders Amid Browns QB’s NFL Debut

“This is a setup.” ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Louis Riddick isn’t hopeful about Shedeur Sanders’ chances ahead of the preseason. “Giving shedeur 1 day of reps with the 1st team sounds like a set-up.” With Shedeur being picked to start the game today against the Panthers, there are many who think the decision is premature. However, if not him, then who else?

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are battling hamstring injuries, and Joe Flacco, a quadragenarian, will likely sit out the preseason to avoid tiring too early. A week ago, Stefanski had a wealth of options with his QBs. But the tale has shifted since then. “We’ll rest some starters. Some players will play, obviously holding out some guys due to injury,” Stefanski said. At the moment, his only options are Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley. Of course, if Stefanski had Gabriel or Pickett available, they would have likely started because both of them have had enough reps with the first team.

But given the situation at play, it was always going to be Shedeur over Huntley. With all due respect to the ‘Practice Veteran’. The current situation is more precarious than the Browns would’ve expected. The uncertainty regarding the other QBs has put pressure on the coaches to make forced decisions. It’s not surprising that some would question Shedeur’s chances today. But there are also many who are confident the fifth-round pick will prove them wrong.

Riddick’s comments have faced a lot of backlash from fans, and he had to explain himself on X. “So, we are clear… I never said Shedeur was set up to fail. What I did say was that he wasn’t necessarily set up for perfection due to a lack of quality reps. That’s the life of being a 5th round pick. BUT…if anyone could make decision makers take notice and succeed in this opportunity, it was Shedeur,” he said.

Although Sanders has been practicing with the third and fourth teams for the majority of camp, he has had his highlights. He topped the charts in TDs and completions on multiple days. And just because he hasn’t had enough reps with the first team doesn’t mean he hasn’t had any. He has thrown dimes to Diontae Johnson and Luke Floriea for TDs before.

But is that enough? “Said he needed to make 1 or 2 unique spectacular plays to make everyone take notice and earn more reps. I’ve been there. I’ve lived it during my own playing career,” Riddick continued. This is the stuff for greatness. If Shedeur shows he can overcome this adversity, Stefanski will play him regardless of whether Pickett or Gabriel comes back.

Shedeur Sanders’ window of opportunity

A one in a million chance. That’s what many believe Shedeur is getting today. And they wouldn’t be wrong. A week ago, he was at the tail end of the QB depth chart, and now he is forced to navigate at the deep end. Even his father thinks that this is a chance that rarely comes. “The right opportunity will change your life,” said the former Super Bowl champion. However, his disadvantage today gets even bigger.

Shedeur will not be playing the game with the best of the Browns’ arsenal. With top receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman sitting out, and a different O-line starting, will Shedeur be able to capitalize on this chance? Stefanski has made it clear he wants to rest his veterans and starters who played against the Panthers during the practice match.

With so many changes in the starting line-up, Shedeur will be thrown into the fire. This sounds more and more like a setup. So far, however, Shedeur is calm under pressure. “Truthfully, I don’t care what O-line I go out there with. It could be ones, twos, threes, whatever the situation is. And I know Friday when the game is, if I’m with twos, if I’m with threes. It don’t matter to me. I’m just ready to get down and get to doing what I could,” he said. You heard the man. He couldn’t care less whether this is a setup or not. Shedeur is not backing down from the challenge.