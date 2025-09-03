Ex-Browns Star Names One Key Player That Can Help Defeat Joe Burrow’s Bengals in Week 1

Joe Burrow has done just about everything in the NFL except figure out the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals quarterback is just 3-5 in his career against them, and even when his numbers have looked solid, wins have been hard to come by. With the Browns opening their season at home against Burrow and Cincinnati, the question isn’t whether Cleveland can bother him, it’s how soon Myles Garrett and the defensive front can get him out of rhythm.

Former Browns offensive lineman John Greco believes that disruption is the key. Speaking with Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan, Greco laid it out plainly: “I don’t know what the plan defensively will be, but I think getting him off his rhythm and if you start hitting him early and make it send a message early, if Myles Garrett on the first third down or the first play, pass opportunity of the game if he’s flashing by Joe Burrow and hitting him. I think it could be a long day for Burrow and the Bengals, so that’s really it.” Greco added that having “orange helmets flash in his field of vision” and rattling him early is the kind of pressure that forces Burrow into hesitation and mistakes.

The Browns have history on their side here, too. Late last season, just before Christmas, Garrett ripped through Cincinnati’s protection, shrugging off blocks from wideout Andrei Iosivas and left tackle Cody Ford to sack Burrow for an 8-yard loss. The play not only ended a drive, it pushed Garrett over the 100-sack milestone for his career.

Garrett has made life miserable for Bengals quarterbacks in particular. He’s taken Burrow down nine times, the most of any individual QB he’s faced, and he’s totaled 13 sacks against Cincinnati overall, more than he has against any other team. For all of Burrow’s poise, Cleveland has consistently been his stumbling block.

And yet, we may still see this year as Burrow’s season.

Joe Burrow’s record-breaking 2024 fuels 2025 MVP predictions

The Athletic’s annual awards poll of coaches and executives placed Burrow just ahead of Josh Allen as the favorite for MVP, with Burrow drawing nine votes to Allen’s eight. The results reflect more than reputation. They’re rooted in what he did last season. Burrow delivered the most efficient and prolific campaign of his career, leading the league in completions (460), yards (4,918), and touchdowns (43). His 70.6 completion percentage marked a new career high, while his nine interceptions tied for the fewest in a full season. Just as importantly, he stayed healthy enough to play through December, avoiding the late-year setbacks that derailed prior seasons.

Those inside the league who voted see the Bengals’ 2024 late surge as a springboard. Burrow dragged Cincinnati back into playoff contention despite a porous defense and a shaky offensive line – the very weaknesses the Browns are betting Garrett can expose again this Sunday. What sets the stage for Week 1 is the paradox: the quarterback most executives believe will be crowned league MVP is the same one who’s struggled most consistently against Cleveland’s pass rush.