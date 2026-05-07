Browns Eye Texas Tech QB in NFL Supplemental Draft As Shedeur Sanders Faces More Competition

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation just keeps getting more complicated. Even with a packed and uncertain QB room already in place, the Browns are reportedly looking at adding another name, this time a Texas Tech quarterback through the NFL Supplemental Draft. That alone says a lot about how unsure the team still feels about its current options.

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“’The Browns are among the teams putting in work on Sorsby, per a source’ – @TonyGrossi. Should the Browns consider Sorsby if he enters the NFL Supplemental draft?” ESPN Cleveland posted on X.

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Clearly, Cleveland is still struggling to find a reliable starting quarterback from a crowded room of options that, at least right now, all come with question marks. To deal with that uncertainty, the Browns could end up looking at another name — Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby is a fifth-year senior who spent two seasons at Indiana in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Cincinnati, where he played the last two years. On January 4, 2026, Sorsby announced he was transferring to Texas Tech.

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According to multiple reports, Sorsby allegedly placed bets on Indiana football games during his freshman year, and the NCAA is currently investigating the matter. ESPN’s senior college football writer Pete Thamel reported on April 27, 2026, that Sorsby is under NCAA investigation for sports gambling and would seek treatment. If it is proven that he bet on his own team, he could permanently lose his NCAA eligibility.

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Despite the off-field concerns, Sorsby’s production in college has caught attention. Over his career, he recorded more than 7,200 passing yards and 60 touchdowns while holding a 13- 17 record as a starter.

According to Tony Grossi, “Brendan Sorsby could enter the supplemental draft if he is found guilty of NCAA betting violations.”

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NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler also said that Sorsby would have been the QB3 in this year’s draft class if he had been eligible.

With so many quarterbacks competing for one spot, the pressure inside the locker room is only growing. For Sanders, especially, the possibility of Cleveland bringing in another quarterback could make the competition even tougher heading into the season.

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Shedeur Sanders’ future is still unclear amid QB competition

After being picked in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders began his rookie season as Cleveland’s fourth-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

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At first, it did not look like Sanders would get much of a chance to play. But as the season went on, things quickly changed for the Browns. Sanders stepped in as the starting quarterback in Week 12. After starting two more games, the team decided to keep him as the starter for the rest of the season. His opportunity came after Gabriel suffered a concussion during the Browns’ Week 11 game. At the same time, Deshaun Watson was still on the physically unable to perform list.

Sanders ended up starting the final seven games of the season for a Browns offense that was already struggling. He finished with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His performance earned him a low QBR of 18.9.

Now heading into the 2026 season, Sanders is once again fighting for the starting job. He will have to compete with Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Taylen Green in what CBS Sports ranked as the worst quarterback room in the NFL.

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Browns head coach Todd Monken said the team is not ready to name a starter yet, and only the best performer during the OTAs, minicamp, and summer training will be named the team’s starter.

“It’s my job to let it play out,” Monken said during an interview with Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan.

Sanders also stayed calm when asked if he feels this is finally his moment to become the team’s full-time starter.

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“That’s not up to me,” Sanders said after Tuesday’s voluntary offseason workout session. “I go out there every day and focus on what I can control. If I focus on something I can’t control, then I’ll be living the wrong way.”

Right now, nothing feels certain in Cleveland’s quarterback room, and with more competition continuing to enter the picture, Sanders will have to keep proving himself.