Browns Face Last-Minute Competition From NFC Rival to Sign Retired Za’Darius Smith

11 months. That is how long (or short) a retirement from the NFL lasted for veteran defenseman Za’Darius Smith. And now that the three-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to be back on the field this season, a mini bidding war of sorts is in play for his services, merely days after he was expected to land with the Cleveland Browns.

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On Thursday, August 13, the Browns hosted Smith for a tryout. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, he passed his physical and also impressed the coaches enough to go through with a contract signing on Sunday. But the weekend passed, and neither the Browns nor Smith hinted at any development.

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Amid this silence, the 34-year-old former Browns edge rusher tried out for the team’s NFC rival, the Atlanta Falcons, on Monday. With around three weeks until the season kicks off in September, the Falcons are missing two linebackers entering the season: James Pearce Jr. because of an eight-game suspension and Jalon Walker due to an ACL injury sustained in training camp earlier this month.

While Za’Darius Smith, at 34, might not necessarily match the pair of 22-year-olds in fitness and recovery, his experience entering his 12th NFL season should compensate well to fill those absences. The situation that we see now, with more than one team interested in signing him, had also played out before the 2025 season.

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After signing a 1-year, $9 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last September, Smith revealed he had plenty of offers on the table. But he found a home-like feeling at the Eagles that drew him in.

“I just felt comfortable with this team because they lost a veteran leader last year in BG (Brandon Graham),” Smith said then, per the Eagles’ official website. “It was a great opportunity, great fit for me to come here and basically do what I do and just help the younger guys. You know, man, I had a lot of teams calling, but I just felt comfortable coming to Philly.”

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More than charting out a path for himself, Smith, given where he was in his career, wanted to focus on ‘mentoring’ the next gen. But none of the plans actually came to fruition. He abruptly hung up his boots five games later without giving a reason for the decision. He started two of five games and, overall, made 10 tackles, had 1.5 sacks, with 131 snaps played.

The Browns reportedly tried to bring Smith out of retirement in July, but didn’t succeed. Their last partnership lasted from 2023 to halfway through 2024 before he was traded to the Detroit Lions. In those 25 games, Smith played 911 snaps, logged 50 tackles, and 10.5 sacks.

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Smith began his NFL career with a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens after being chosen as the fourth round pick in 2015. He then spent three seasons with Green Bay Packers, peaking in 2019. After that, it was a case of shorter contracts with the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns, the Lions, and the Eagles.

If the Falcons can swoop Smith from under the Browns’ nose, it would be a great opportunity loss for the latter.

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Browns defensive star counting on Za’Darius Smith’s presence to boost his game

The Cleveland Browns have a powerhouse talent in their defense in defensive end Jared Verse. The 2024 first-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams has two Pro Bowl selections in two seasons in the NFL, and was also the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

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When asked for his reaction to the Browns potentially bringing in Za’Darius Smith, Verse told reporters (as seen in a video shared by Mary Kay Cabot on X):

“Similar aspect as it was with (Jadeveon Clowney). Having that vet presence is something I look forward to. Having somebody that I’ve never had before kind of be at that level above me, where they teach me a little bit more, and see a little bit more in-game, and everything like that, because those old dogs, they know a lot more than anybody like me.”

In July, Jadeveon Clowney, the 2014 No. 1 draft pick, visited the Browns facility to evaluate a potential reunion in 2026. While team general manager Andrew Berry termed it a “really good visit,” Clowney ended up passing up the Browns opportunity and confirmed his return to the Texans last week.

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Jared Verse, who came in as Myles Garrett’s replacement, could use a veteran player like Za’Darius Smith by his side to aid his role at the Browns. However, after losing Clowney, if the Browns fumble Smith’s signing and the Falcons succeed, it won’t bode well for its employer image.