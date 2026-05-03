Female Browns Reporter Faces Backlash For Allegedly Disrespecting Shedeur Sanders’ Graduation

It’s starting to feel like a constant back-and-forth. It was only recently when some of Shedeur Sanders’ supporters had accused Mary Kay Cabot of being biased, even claiming she has a “hateful agenda” against him. They had taken issue with her reporting that Deshaun Watson has the inside track to the starting job, arguing it feels more like opinion than straight reporting. And now, she’s facing fresh criticism again, this time over how she covered Sanders’ graduation.

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QB Shedeur Sanders returns to Colorado Saturday to receive his diploma,” Cabot reported on X, linking to Cleveland.com’s detailed article on the same.

That was all it took for things to spiral. A heavy wave of criticism quickly followed when Sanders’ fans zeroed in on one tiny detail – Cabot referring to it as a diploma instead of a degree.

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“Blatant disrespect, calling it a diploma. College is a degree,” was one of many similar reactions that flooded Cabot’s comment section.

It probably wouldn’t have drawn this much scrutiny if Cabot hadn’t just recently gone back and forth with Shilo Sanders following

As for Sheduer Sanders, he really didn’t have to go back and complete that degree. He’s already in the league, already building his career. So the fact that he chose to wrap it up anyway says a lot. It’s one of those quiet decisions that speaks louder than it looks. Just as the news of his graduation broke, FOX News’ Matt Reigle raised a very interesting question.

“This did get me wondering, though: Is he the first player in history to get his number retired and

graduate? He might be.” That really is a pretty rare combo. He might just be the first.

The Browns QB took a big moment to celebrate on Saturday, walking the stage at Colorado and earning his degree in sociology. He even shared a video of himself alongside fellow students.

“What’s up? We’re at graduation,” Shedeur Sanders said. “It’s called excellence, man. It’s excellence.”

Sanders even paid tribute to his father, Deion Sanders, by recreating one of his most iconic moments. Instead of a football uniform laid out in a locker room like before Super Bowl XXIX, Shedeur swapped it out for something more personal, his cap and gown, neatly set out ahead of graduation.

His journey to that moment has been a steady one. He spent two seasons at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado, where he played two more years and eventually declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado honored his impact by retiring his number in April 2025.

Not long after, the Cleveland Browns picked him in the fifth round with the 144th overall selection. In his rookie season, he appeared in eight games, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions—a solid starting point as he continues to find his footing at the next level.

While he’s being flooded with congratulations, Mary Kay Cabot is dealing with criticism.

Fans slam Mary Katherine Cabot for calling Shedeur Sanders’ degree a ‘diploma’

As the article went live on Cleveland.com and was shared by Mary Kat Cabot on her X account, Shedeur Sanders’ fans flooded the comment section with crude criticism for her choice of words regarding the Browns quarterback’s graduation.

One fan commented, “His college degree, Mary! Stop with the slick words!” Similarly, another one criticized her for the same issue: “A diploma? Did he just finish high school? Pretty sure he just received a college degree 🤡.”

As the responses continued to roll in, one Browns die-hard fan highlighted how the media continues to target young players on the roster, which often leads to them not fulfilling their potential with the franchise.

“You know it’s a college ‘degree.’ Come on now, you’re just trying to disrespect the kid! But what you’re really looking for is the drama you know this will bring. Be better, do better, Cleveland deserves better,” the comment said.

Sanders’ fans also reminded Mary Kat Cabot about the Browns’ quarterback’s degree and GPA at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“You didn’t mention that he got a 3.9 GPA 🤨,” one fan wrote while another tweeted, “DEGREE IN SOCIOLOGY (DIPLOMA IS HIGH SCHOOL).”

Now, as this incident adds another chapter to this Cabot-Sanders saga, fans will hope that this friction doesn’t end up hurting the team in the 2026 season, especially with the franchise coming off an incredible NFL draft.