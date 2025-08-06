Fight Breaks Out as Shedeur Sanders Reunites With Colorado Buffaloes Teammate at Browns vs. Panthers

Exactly a year ago, AP’s Steve Megargee warned about what can happen when joint practices overstay their welcome. The published piece’s title read: ‘Growing number of NFL teams are deciding joint practices don’t need to last beyond a single day’. Two teams were fined for fighting. A starter got carted off. Coaches across the league, from Robert Saleh to Matt LaFleur, echoed the same refrain: the second day of joint practices often devolves into a war zone. So, when the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers lined up for their own joint session on Wednesday, August 6, morning in Charlotte… Exactly one year since that cautionary tale… History repeated itself.

Rain glazed the turf, and the mood was tense before the first whistle. And then, right out the gate during the initial punt drill, chaos erupted. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson broke the news: “First punches thrown: Damontae Kazee and Trevian Thomas in the first punt drill.” It wasn’t just a scuffle. Rather, a kind of fight that instantly reshapes the practice tone. One rep in, and two very different stories collided. Damontae Kazee, the seasoned Browns safety, with over 350 tackles and 17 interceptions across eight NFL seasons, knows what it takes to hang on. Signed to a one-year deal with $1 million guaranteed, he’s not fighting for a spot—he’s fighting for longevity.

Across from him was Panthers rookie Trevian Thomas, an undrafted DB carrying the chip of a thousand doubters. Carolina handed him $85K guaranteed and a three-year contract. His base salary this season is $840,000, a clear sign the Panthers see something in him. That punt rep wasn’t just a drill—it was two players, worlds apart in experience but identical in desperation, colliding at full speed. For Thomas, it was about proving he belongs. For Kazee, it was about proving he’s still got it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joint practices aren’t new to this kind of fallout. They simulate games, yes… But without the boundaries of the Sunday structure. They’re hotbeds for emotion, ego, and evaluation. And when the first fight happens before either team gets into rhythm, it becomes a headline, not just a footnote. For Browns-Panthers, it was never about the rep. It was always about what that rep represented.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This isn’t Kazee’s first time drawing attention for physical play; his reputation as a tone-setter precedes him. For Trevian Thomas, however, the moment could cut both ways: show toughness and fire, but risk discipline and coaching trust. These fights often blur that line. Though the session moved forward, the message was loud and clear: every rep matters, and every mistake is magnified.

The skirmish might have been the flashpoint of the morning, but it wasn’t the only story brewing on the field. While tempers flared near the special teams unit, a different kind of energy pulsed just a few yards downfield. Away from the scuffle and bravado, Shedeur Sanders met a familiar face, not as rivals, but as brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emotions flare as Shedeur Sanders reunites with a teammate from Colorado

Shedeur Sanders reunited with his former Colorado Buffaloes teammate and now Carolina Panthers wideout, Jimmy Horn Jr. Their reunion offered a heartfelt reminder that, beneath the helmets and highlight reels, the NFL is still a league built on relationships, trust, and shared journeys. The duo was sensational in their college days. And Horn, just like Shedeur, has carried that intensity over to his professional days. Jimmy’s charisma is undeniable. But it was his 4.38 speed and playmaking that got him drafted by the Panthers, 64 picks after Sanders. He flashed that explosiveness with two short touchdowns in camp, and even more grit chasing down Lathan Ransom on a punt return, refusing to give up a score.

Panthers’ beat writer, Sheena Quick, shared the news on her X, alongside a heart-warming picture of Shedeur and Jimmy reuniting, hugging each other. She wrote, “Brotherhood #ShedeurSanders #JimmyHornJr.” And that it was indeed. However, the test of the brotherhood doesn’t end at the joint session. The Browns will face the Panthers in their first preseason game on Friday, and according to ESPN, “Browns will start rookie Shedeur Sanders at quarterback for the team’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.”

Though Shedeur Sanders has seen the fewest first-team reps in camp, injuries to Kenny Pickett, along with 40-year-old Joe Flacco’s heavy workload, could open the door for Sanders’ first real NFL action. Flacco has led the starters so far, but the path is quietly widening for the rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shedeur completed 4 out of 7 passes during joint team drills. But it was the quality, not just the efficiency, that stood out. He fired two of the day’s best throws. A precise strike to veteran Diontae Johnson and another to rookie Luke Floriea, who’s quietly emerging as one of his favorite targets in camp. “Have you watched me in college? I’m still the same guy.” Before practice, Sanders spoke to reporters with the same confident swagger that once defined his father, Deion Sanders.

From joint practice tensions to joyful reunions, it captured both sides of Shedeur Sanders’ NFL journey, grit and grace. While a heated skirmish set the tone early, it was the quiet chemistry between Sanders and Jimmy Horn Jr. that reminded everyone of the bond forged in Boulder. As Sanders inches closer to his first NFL snaps, his poise, precision, and presence are already starting to make an impression.