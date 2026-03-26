Browns’ Stance on Myles Garrett Trade Revealed After $160M Contract Adjustment

The off-season trend of restructuring contracts of elite players has shown no signs of slowing down, with the Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett becoming the newest addition to the list. His humongous $160 million contract, which is one of the most expensive for a defensive player, was recently revamped amid the growing trade rumors. And after modifying the contract, the franchise has made its trade-related intention clear.

“They have no plans to trade him, a league source tells Cleveland.com,” noted the Cleveland Browns insider, Mary Cabot. “The modifications would make him easier to trade, but the Browns have no plans to do so. In fact, if they had wanted to trade him, they wouldn’t have needed to tweak the contract.”

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The defensive end signed a four-year contract extension last year, worth $160 million for 4 years. Hence, his average annual pay is $40 million, and it runs until the end of the 2030 season. However, one of the noticeable parts of the contract is that it includes a no-trade clause.

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The stipulation was added following a brief tension between the franchise and the player, following the end of the 2024 season, when the Browns ended at the bottom of the AFC North with a 3-14 record.

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In February, 2025, a frustrated Garrett talked about his desire to compete at a higher level, possibly playing for a championship-worthy team. But the following month, he signed the record-breaking contract extension, where the no-trade option was added. It means the 30-year-old can be traded, but not without his consent.

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The clause gives him the full authority to block his next destination if he is indeed traded. Based on his past statement, he could join a team if they are viewed as a credible Super Bowl contender.

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Garrett will be playing his tenth season with the organization, winning seven Pro Bowl honors and two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. Despite his individual brilliance, the team has reached the playoffs only twice in the past nine years. Moreover, the Browns are yet to win a Lombardi Trophy or even reach the Super Bowl. So, a trade remains a viable option moving forward, as winning the championship is his end goal.

While the Pro Bowler’s trading rumors continue, the Browns have made significant changes to his existing contract, which is set to help with their cap space.

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Myles Garrett’s contract adjustment delays bonuses to ease the Browns’ cap burden

After yet another dismal season, the Cleveland Browns are looking to rebuild their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have two first-round picks (6 and 24). Hence, they needed more cap space, which meant Myles Garrett’s massive $160 million contract needed to be readjusted.

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“Garrett’s contract previously called for his option bonuses in 2026, 2027, and 2028 to be exercised by the 15th day of the league year,” wrote ESPN’s Field Yates. “In the amended terms, that date has been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year.”

For the next three seasons, the DL’s option bonus will be paid just before the start of the regular season, as opposed to within two weeks of a new league year. During the final two seasons of his contract, his $8 million base salary will become a roster bonus, paying the lump sum earlier than before. Hence, a six-month delay to the bonus pay would help the Browns to maintain a healthy cap space for the next three seasons.

Garrett had a record-breaking last season, as he not only became a Pro Bowler but also set the record for the most sacks in a single NFL season (23). Yet, the Browns missed the playoff chance, ending the season with a 5-12 record. Next season, he will be hoping to see positive changes under a new HC, which might also ease off the trade speculations.