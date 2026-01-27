Former Player Criticizes NFL’s Shedeur Sanders Decision After Browns QB’s Career Update Creates Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for Patriots QB Drake Maye

Many critics argue that the selection was not based on elite performance, pointing to Shedeur's poor rookie season stats

The selection also resulted from a thinned pool of available AFC quarterbacks, as most are sidelined due to injury concerns

While Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is headed to his first Pro Bowl, instead of praise, the honor has sparked criticism. With the New England Patriots advancing to Super Bowl LX, their quarterback, Drake Maye, will miss the 2026 Pro Bowl on February 3. That opened the door for Shedeur to join the AFC roster, making him the first fifth-round rookie to earn a Pro Bowl nod since 2023. But shortly after the announcement, former Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman questioned the credibility of the NFL’s annual all-star game.

“I have a Pro Bowl helmet that I walk by almost everyday,” Shawne Merriman wrote on X. “It’s signed by some of the best players in the history of the NFL, legends, HOF’ers, and real GOAT’s. The Pro Bowl used to be a badge of honor and respected. Things have changed.”

Merriman knows a thing or two about elite play, as his career was marked by his sack prowess. During his time with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2005 to 2010, Merriman built a reputation as one of the league’s most feared linebackers, earning the nickname “Lights Out.” He recorded 45.5 sacks and made three Pro Bowls throughout his career, though his 2006 season included a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s steroids policy.

Now retired, Merriman’s criticism sounds like more than just nostalgia. It also feels like a subtle jab at Shedeur Sanders and at what the Pro Bowl represents today. After all, Shedeur’s rookie season stats don’t exactly scream ‘elite.’ The rookie QB started seven games in the 2025 season and finished with 1,400 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He began the season as Cleveland’s third-string quarterback, sitting behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

But after the Browns stumbled to a 1-3 start with Flacco under center, the team named Gabriel the starter in Week 5. In October last year, Cleveland traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, which pushed Shedeur up to the backup role. Then things suddenly changed for Sanders in Week 11 when Gabriel suffered a concussion while playing against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Shedeur got to make his NFL debut in that game, he just completed 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards with 1 INT. Shedeur then made his first NFL start with the Browns in the Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In that game, he completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards for 1 TD and 1 INT to lead the Browns to a 24-10 win.

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski later named Shedeur as the QB1 for the rest of the season. But Shedeur’s performance afterwards didn’t exactly inspire confidence. He won only three of his seven starts, and the Browns finished the season with a 5-12 record, positioned last in the AFC North.

Why did the NFL select Shedeur Sanders for the 2026 Pro Bowl?

Shedeur Sanders threw more interceptions than touchdowns in his rookie campaign. So, it could be that Shedeur was selected for the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster simply due to his availability.

Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, Denver Broncos’ QB Bo Nix, Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen, and Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert are all sidelined with injuries, which thinned the pool of options considerably. But New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan seemed to think this kind of thing has been happening for a while, as he shared his own blunt assessment by quoting Merriman’s post.

“Lol nah it’s always been like this least the last 7/8 years [Mitch Trubisky], [Tyler Huntley], now Shedeur lol qb’s and Pro Bowls for some reason don’t truly add up,” Jordan wrote in his recent X post. “Defensive players clamor to get to a Pro Bowl. [And] even then I’ve seen [edges] go with 4-7sacks. It is what it is, It motivated me my 2nd yr.”

Jordan’s point is hard to ignore. Over the past several years, Pro Bowl selections have often felt more like popularity contests or depth-chart accidents than true measures of excellence. Back in 2013, when Jordan posted 29 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod. Since then, he has had eight more Pro Bowl nods. For Jordan, the honor became motivation rather than validation, and maybe the same can be true for Shedeur Sanders.

With Cleveland’s future still full of uncertainty, a strong offseason could change the narrative around Shedeur Sanders quickly. So, despite all the criticism, he is expected to join his teammates Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett at the Moscone Center on February 3 for the 2026 Pro Bowl.