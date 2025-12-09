Front Office Incompetency Ruined Shedeur Sanders as Browns Insider Raises Serious Concerns Over QB Battle

Essentials Inside The Story The Browns' record stands at 3–10, with the team struggling due to a weak offense

Shedeur Sanders threw for a career-high 364 yards and three touchdowns

Shedeur joined Aaron Rodgers as the only QB since 2000 with four completions of 50-plus yards in their first three starts

The Cleveland Browns lost a heartbreaker at home on Sunday, falling 29-31 to the Tennessee Titans. But the buzz Shedeur Sanders created during the game is going down in history books. That standout performance made the insiders question: How did they fail to recognize Sanders as a leader from day one?

“We asked a survey question roughly around the beginning of the year, and we asked biggest concern headed into the season, and there were agendas,” Chris Oldach told Tony Rizzo on his show. “Only now if we’ve really seen it play out that the agenda for whether it be [Joe] Flacco or [Kenny] Picket or [Dillon] Gabriel, whoever wanted to be smarter and right ended up being wrong.”

That’s the story of Sanders. Despite his raw talent and record-setting moments, the Browns ignored him. From the draft day snub to the bench rides behind others, his talent was buried by poor leadership choices.

The rookie quarterback gave a record-shattering performance against the Titans. In just his first three starts, he’s matched feats not seen since Joe Burrow in 2020. Against the Titans, he threw for a career-high 364 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing score himself. Not just that, Sanders joined Aaron Rodgers as the only QBs since 2000 with four completions of 50-plus yards in their first three starts.

Still, Stefanski and company couldn’t see the magic. They yanked Sanders off the field for a key two-point try. Down 31-29 late, the Browns needed to tie. Sanders had just scrambled for a touchdown. Instead, coaches snapped to running back Quinshon Judkins in a wildcat play. Judkins hesitated. Titans defenders swarmed him, and the play failed.

All this Sanders-front office drama has simmered since Sanders first stepped into Cleveland. The offseason was supposed to be an open competition, a chance for players to show who deserved the starting role. Sanders impressed, yet when the regular season kicked off, he was buried fourth on the depth chart.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear: responsibility for these choices rests with Stefanski and his staff alone. The front office can only do so much; coaches pull the triggers. And, so far, Stefanski’s trigger finger has been seemingly off.

This season, whispers of favoritism toward players like Dillion Gabriel have swirled nonstop. Still, Sanders has quietly taken control, edging ahead with just four games left. This turning point sets the stage for what everyone’s been waiting for: the moment Stefanski has to make the final decision on who leads this team.

Kevin Stefanski finally hands reins to Shedeur Sanders

Sanders, drafted in the fifth round, has finally claimed the QB1 spot. Coach Stefanski announced him as the starter for the rest of the season. The decision may have come late, but it marks a critical shift in Cleveland’s 2025 narrative.

“He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he’s approached this game,” said Stefanski. “He’s been working very hard, so I feel good about where his development is heading. He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better and those type of things. But he’s very intentional about getting better each and every game he’s out there.”

It’s been a rough year for the Browns under Stefanski. At 3-10, the team’s offense ranks near the bottom of the league, averaging just over 350 total yards per game. Their defense, ironically, holds strong as one of the best in the NFL. But a weak offense signals deep-rooted problems. Stefanski is now coaching through what appears to be his second-worst season.

Looking ahead, if the Browns lose their last four games, they’ll match their disastrous 3-14 record from last season. For a franchise still chasing its first Super Bowl appearance, this is a tough pill to swallow.