Browns Front Office Reportedly Make Decision on Shedeur Sanders Trade Amid Links to Dolphins

Tom Brady went 199th. Brock Purdy went dead last. The NFL keeps reminding teams that draft position doesn’t settle a quarterback’s ceiling, which is why moving on from a fifth-rounder like Shedeur Sanders is never a simple call. But according to the latest reports, the Cleveland Browns have decided what to do.

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“They have no plans to trade Sanders or Gabriel before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, unless someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Monday. “As of now, they’re not shopping any of their QBs.”

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Shedeur Sanders is a second-year quarterback who stood out in terms of passing yards (with 1,400) and QB record (3-4) among other signal callers in the franchise last season. As a result, he was also deemed the potential QB1 for the Browns in the 2026 offseason.

However, following weeks-long battles with veteran Deshaun Watson, Sanders had to settle for the QB2 spot, leaving him as a backup on the bench. Due to this, trade rumors about Sanders quickly began to circulate.

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The primary catalyst that turned quiet chatter into dominant headlines happened on October 14, when NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Sanders officially hired Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports.

Because Sanders had played his entire rookie year and navigated his initial contracts without any representation, hiring an agent right before the NFL trade deadline of November 10 was interpreted by national media as a strategic “exit plan” to orchestrate a trade away from Cleveland.

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The rumors strengthened when ESPN senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Browns would be open to listening to trade offers for either Shedeur Sanders or fellow backup Dillon Gabriel.

“I could see if they get the right offer for whoever it is, I think Taylen Green they’d like to keep as a developmental, so it would probably have to be Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel,” Fowler said early October. “I am not saying they’re definitely trading, I am saying they have the flexibility. This is very much a value-based team. The Browns are that more than any other.”

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However, the speculation further exploded when a vlog published by Shedeur’s brother, Shilo Sanders, showed the family house hunting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Because Fort Lauderdale sits just a short drive from the Dolphins’ training facilities in Miami Gardens, fans and regional media interpreted the timing as unannounced confirmation of an impending move. But with the trade deadline almost here, Miami is emerging as a potential landing spot for Sanders.

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“The Miami #Dolphins are one of the FAVORITES to trade for #Browns Pro Bowl quarterback Shedeur Sanders,” MLFootball reported on X. “Sanders has a 45% chance of being TRADED before the #NFL trade deadline, according to Polymarket. THE POTENTIAL FUTURE FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK FOR MIAMI.”

But according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland has no plans to trade away Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming trade window, even though Deshaun Watson is off to a strong start.

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There were a lot of doubts around Watson as QB1 for the 2026 season. After all, since joining the Browns, the veteran signal caller has made only 19 appearances entering the 2026 season.

However, through seven games, Watson has racked up 1,482 passing yards with a record of 5-2. In addition to that, the Browns also have a stacked QB room with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green in it.

Hence, following the veteran quarterback’s consistent performances, a trade move for Sanders in a franchise that needed a signal caller seemed like a viable option.

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While the Browns reportedly have no intention of releasing Sanders, it will be interesting to see if the stance changes if any lucrative offers come on the table.