Furious Todd Monken Drops F-Bomb in Response to Mike Tomlin’s “Browns Are Gonna Browns” Remark After Week 2 Victory

The Cleveland Browns have long been known for losing games they should win. Last Sunday, during NBC’s Football Night in America, Mike Tomlin took a jab at Cleveland while discussing highlights from its 34-10 Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.

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Todd Monken, in his first season as the Browns’ head coach, has been tasked with changing that perception. On Sunday, he got his first win, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19 in a game that stayed close until the end. Monken addressed the win and the narrative around his team in his post-game press conference.

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“Browns are gonna Browns — f–k that, OK?” Monken said. “The guys took that to heart,” as Daniel Oyefusi posted on X.

Let’s rewind a bit to see how this whole thing started.

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Breaking down Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Jaguars, the former Steelers coach and new NBC analyst revived the “Browns is the Browns” line made famous by JuJu Smith-Schuster before the Browns’ 2020-season Wild Card matchup with Pittsburgh.

“In the words of my friend JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Browns is the Browns,” Tomlin said.

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Todd Monken wasn’t having it. Asked about Tomlin’s comment during his Monday video conference, Monken pushed back, arguing that Cleveland’s Week 1 loss represented one poor performance rather than evidence of a larger pattern.

“Well, again, everybody’s afforded their opinions. That’s what you do when you go from coaching to television,” Monken said during his Monday video press conference. “We have to own that. We have to own that. We didn’t play very well. I don’t see it that way, Browns being Browns. I don’t see it that way. Every week is different, every team is different. We just didn’t play well. That’s one week. That’s not Browns being Browns, that’s Browns being poorly on one week.”

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“So, again, everybody’s afforded their opinion. And the only way to change people’s opinion is to play better. That’s a fact. We don’t want to be considered an also-ran, then we have to play better. We have to coach better, and we have to play better.”

Fast forward to Sunday, and Monken’s team backed him up, beating Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. And Deshaun Watson made sure the win had some teeth to it too. He turned in one of his better outings in a Browns uniform, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns, and zero picks, good for a 121.9 rating.

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When reporters brought up Monken’s comments after the game, Watson kept it short.

“Monk said what he said,” Watson said after the win. “That’s how we all feel.”

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At 1-1, it’s still way too early to read much into the standings. But it’s worth pointing out that both the Steelers and Ravens also lost on Sunday, dropping to 1-1, while the Bengals kept winning and moved to 2-0.