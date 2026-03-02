Browns Get Major Ty Simpson Update After Alabama QB’s Subtle Message to Shedeur Sanders

Last season, the Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who went on to make it to the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately, drafting Sanders did not solve their quarterback problems. So this year, too, the franchise is looking to draft a quarterback. While most people thought the Browns would be going after Ty Simpson, the second-best quarterback in the draft after Fernando Mendoza, Tony Grossi has a different take on the matter.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“There is a greater chance that the Browns draft Drew Allar than there is of Ty Simpson,” said Tony Grossi via ESPN Cleveland on X.
.@TonyGrossi’s NFL combine takeaway for the Browns:
– OL and WR are still main priorities
– Greater chance the Browns draft Drew Allar than Ty Simpson 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/CWKLgkPiXI
— ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 1, 2026
Both Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel are out with an injury. The former is recovering from a torn Achilles, while the latter is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. So, a quarterback seems to be a viable choice for the Browns. While Ty Simpson boasts elite numbers like 3,500+ passing yards and 28 touchdowns, that’s precisely why the Browns might look elsewhere. According to analyst Tony Grossi, the team isn’t looking for a ready-made star but rather a strategic ‘flyer’ with upside, which makes a prospect like Penn State’s Drew Allar a more logical target.
Besides that, quarterback Deshaun Watson still has a year left on his contract. Maybe he saved the best for last, with the hopes of getting an extension. Similarly, Sanders is also there. He was drafted last season, and the coaches and executives have yet to see his ceiling and Sanders’ genes kicking in.
Also, Allar stands 6 feet 5 inches tall with a gunslinger arm. But a season-ending ankle injury ruined his season. Despite whatever little game time he got, he recorded 1,100 passing yards and 8 touchdowns. As a rushing quarterback, Allar (4.8 yards per carry) has a better average than Simpson (1 yard per carry). It showcases his dual-threat efficiency as well.
On top of that, the Browns don’t want to spend a top pick on a quarterback. Allar is supposed to be a fourth or fifth-round pick. He will be someone who has stayed on the bench and learned the game. Moreover, the New York Jets (second overall pick) are the ones who are likely to draft Simpson. The 5-12 Browns have the sixth pick. So, it is kind of a stretch. Also, Allar is a Browns fan.
“Growing up in Northeast Ohio, you’re born into this,” said Allar. “Wearing the orange and brown is the dream.”
Growing up a little over half an hour drive from Cleveland, it will be a dream come true for him. It is not just Allar; even Simpson is a Browns fan. Although his coming to Cleveland is uncertain, he did not shy away from speaking his mind.
Ty Simpson’s dream could bring bad news for Shedeur Sanders
Despite Grossi mentioning that the Cleveland Browns prefer Allar over Simpson, the picture may shift when the draft happens. While Allar seems a more reasonable choice, Simpson himself has expressed his wish to play for the Browns.
“My dad and coach [Todd] Monken go way back,” said Ty Simpson via cleveland.com. “They talk often. He texted him when he got the job, and they’ve texted a little bit [since], so if I had the opportunity to play for the Browns, it would be a dream come true.”
If Monken drafts Simpson, it could bring bad news for Sanders. Sanders got his big break after Dillon Gabriel was injured. However, he could not use the opportunity to the fullest. In 8 games, he had 1,400 passing yards and 7 touchdown passes. His pass completion rate stood at 56.6% and a QBR of 18.9. To make things worse, he recorded 10 interceptions and was sacked 23 times.
On the other hand, the Alabama quarterback is being regarded as one of the best prospects of the 2026 Draft. Other than his passing metric, he also has two rushing touchdowns. It highlights his mobility as a dual-threat quarterback, something Sanders has failed to accomplish.
He does have some cons, such as getting nervous under pressure. But with experience, he could very well overcome it. The NFL world is busy experiencing the Combine program and identifying the upcoming stars. Simpson is definitely one of the best out there. Besides Simpson, Sanders also has to worry about Watson. There is also a probability of the Browns preferring Watson over the fifth-round pick quarterback. The New York Jets are also trying for him. Regardless, it remains to be seen who the Browns draft and how it affects Sanders.