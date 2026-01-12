brand-logo
Browns Get Significant Update on Hiring Fired John Harbaugh Amid $20M News on HC's Future

By Aryan Mamtani

Jan 11, 2026 | 8:19 PM EST

John Harbaugh is currently the hottest name in the vacant head coach market. Multiple teams have reached out to him since the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with him, which has led to numerous reports about his extraordinarily high demands for his next destination. A credible source put a full stop on that narrative.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the rumors of Harbaugh’s far-reaching demands are inaccurate. He made it clear that after everything the HC has achieved, he will still look for a sizable salary and at least some say in roster decisions. But anything more than that is not something that he is asking for.

This is a developing story…

