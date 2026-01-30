Browns Give Away Shedeur Sanders Plans With Major Decision as Ex-QB Weighs In on Rookie’s Future

The Cleveland Browns officially stepped into a new chapter by handing the keys to former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Now, Monken takes over a franchise coming off a rough season, highlighted by instability and confusion at quarterback. However, even before his hiring was finalized, Monken was questioned about a particular subject-Shedeur Sanders and his role in the team’s future strategy.

According to Albert Breer, the Browns added an unusual wrinkle to their head coaching search. Each candidate was asked to submit written responses to six questions about leading the team. What stood out was how direct one question was.

“One of the six questions on the test, I’m told, was ‘How would you develop Shedeur Sanders?’”

Breer also made it clear that the question was not a guarantee of anything. Candidates did not walk away thinking Sanders was locked in as the starter. Instead, interviews covered all three quarterbacks on the roster, including Sanders, Gabriel, and Watson. Still, Sanders was the only one singled out in writing.

“Candidates did get the idea that being able to get starter-level play out of Sanders was seen as a plus.”

Meanwhile, a respected voice from around the league believes Monken is exactly who Sanders needs. Speaking on the Up & Adams show, Champ Bailey offered a confident endorsement of the new head coach.

“The guy’s obviously an offensive genius,” Bailey said. “I want to see what he does with a true pocket passer like Shedeur Sanders. As long as they get together and start going over what it means to play in his system, I see great things for Shedeur.”

Notably, Monken’s resume gives that optimism real weight. During his time with the Ravens, he helped refine Lamar Jackson’s game and push it forward. Under Monken, Jackson blended his athleticism with improved pocket control, which led to some of the best passing results of his career, including 86 touchdowns and a 109.5 passer rating.

Of course, Sanders is not Jackson, and no one is pretending otherwise. In his debut season, Sanders completed 56.6% of his throws for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Those numbers do not jump off the page. Still, context matters, and the surrounding offense offered little help. Because of that, at least one former quarterback believes Sanders has more to show.

A former Browns quarterback believes in Shedeur Sanders

While criticism piled up on Shedeur Sanders following an uneven first NFL season, a familiar voice stepped in. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme openly backed the 23-year-old, pushing against the growing negativity.

“He can pass the football,” Delhomme said. “That’s one thing that he can do. I think rush-wise, like any young quarterback, he doesn’t feel it sometimes. But I think that can come. He escapes out the back of the pocket sometimes, and that’s hard in the NFL. But, listen, he did a pretty good job this year.”

Interestingly enough, Delhomme’s support is not coming from a distance. Back in August, he was actually on the call for Sanders’ first preseason appearance.

“I spoke with a couple of people before the game from Cleveland, and they had high praise for the kid. Loved him, loved his attitude, loved everything about him. And they all said the same thing. ‘We just don’t think he’s ready yet, but we like him a lot as a person.’ That was one of the big things because he’s such a lightning rod.”

Since then, Sanders has clearly grown. Because of that, Delhomme hearing the current chatter feels more exciting than frustrating. And if the new head coach, Todd Monken, can polish those flashes Sanders showed. One such moment came against the Titans, when the rookie erupted for 364 yards.

As a result, that breakout effort did not go unnoticed. It earned Sanders an AFC Pro Bowl selection as a replacement for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye after his team advanced to the Super Bowl.

Perhaps most telling, though, is Monken’s history. Reports indicate he once wanted to draft Sanders in 2025, with the Ravens ready to take him in the fifth round. Although Sanders reportedly did not want to sit behind Lamar Jackson, that earlier interest suggests Monken has believed in him for quite some time.