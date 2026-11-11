“Give Up on Shedeur”: Browns QB Slammed for Questioning Todd Monken As Deshaun Watson Likely to Get Nod Over Rookie for Texans Clash

Despite heavy backlash surrounding Cleveland Browns second-year QB Shedeur Sanders and how he prepared for his Week 9 matchup under head coach Todd Monken, reports from Cleveland.com confirm Deshaun Watson is no longer in concussion protocol and will return as the starting QB against the Houston Texans. On 92.3 The Fan’s ‘The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima,’ host Ken Carman was frustrated with what he heard.

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“I’ve basically given up on Deshaun Watson as a long-term viable quarterback, and I guess I have to give up on Shedeur here if this is, in fact, true. I hope it’s not. I really hope it’s not… And if you’re just making up plays that you want to run, I’m done. I’m done. I hope it’s not true. I pray to God it’s not true. I really do.”

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The issue stemmed from A.J. Ross, sideline reporter for CBS Sports. During the Week 9 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Ross reported that when Todd Monken asked Shedeur Sanders what his thoughts were on the first 12 plays of the game, Sanders brought up plays that weren’t in Cleveland’s playbook. Monken redirected the quarterback by saying, “No, no, plays we like, that we already have in our system, what do you like?”

On FOX Sports’ ‘The Herd,’ host Colin Cowherd brought up the broadcast report during his show. Cowherd remarked: “This says it all… Shedeur started suggesting plays that they didn’t have in their playbook. Monken, according to the story, said, ‘No, stuff that we’ve practiced.’ … There is a reason every team, including Cleveland, passed four and five times.”

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However, Monken was laughing as he relayed the story. Before the game, during his Friday press conference, Monken spoke highly of Sanders’ preparation. “He’s very diligent, and he likes to play football. Has a natural confidence about him… Where he’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding protections.”

Mary Kay Cabot, beat writer for Cleveland.com, confirmed on Wednesday that veteran Deshaun Watson will start against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Watson sat out Week 9 due to concussion protocol after suffering an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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Sanders had a strong game in his first start of the season. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He also ran for 28 yards. He led a late drive in overtime to cut the deficit to one point, but his two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

Monken was impressed with Sanders’ performance. “I’m awfully proud of him… I thought he battled, I thought he showed composure in the pocket, getting to his checkdowns.” However, looking at the game film, Sanders took 5 sacks, and much of his success came from plays breaking down.

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Watson will now return to the huddle for the 5-4 Browns, having previously led them to a 5-3 record in his 8 starts this season, throwing for 1,806 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions with a 91.2 rating. He will face the team that drafted him in 2017.

What are your thoughts on the QB situation in Cleveland heading into Week 10? Do you think Watson should start for the Browns to give them the best chance against Houston, or should Shedeur Sanders start again? Let us know in the comments below.