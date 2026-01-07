GM Andrew Berry Clarifies Browns Off-Season Approach After Myles Garrett Clears Stance on Potential Rebuild

Essentials Inside The Story Cleveland's offseason takes an unexpected turn after Myles Garrett's "rebuild" comment sparks internal clarification from the front office

The Browns' GM offers a very different interpretation of Garrett's words, signaling a deliberate direction forward

As outside voices pile on and emotions linger, Cleveland's long-term plan, and Garrett's patience, face an early test

When your franchise cornerstone and best player publicly rejects the idea of a ‘rebuild,’ the front office has two choices: agree or redefine the narrative. The Cleveland Browns GM, Andrew Berry, just chose the latter, setting up a pivotal offseason in Cleveland. The team may have experienced disappointment following their 5-12 finish this season, but they still have plans running in their mind for the offseason. After Myles Garrett warned the team with his blunt remarks of “rebuilding”, Berry stepped forward to offer a response.

“Myles and I have good and frequent dialogue,” Berry said, in a recent press conference. “I think when people hear the term rebuild, and probably specifically here, really their thought is tearing out, right? The idea that you’re turning away a number of prime players or veterans and you’re accumulating resources and things of that nature. When we think about where we are in our transition, it really is about building up the offense.”

Further stating his preset goals for the offseason, he added, “Winning is always the focus. But we also want to make sure that we take the proper steps to ensure that we don’t have these up-and-down seasons. That would be sustainable.”

According to Berry, right now, the focus is on strengthening the offense and lining everything up for the future, not just chasing short-term results. Because of that, some trades involve players who likely won’t be part of the long-term core, to turn them into future value when the team is ready to compete at its peak.

However, if the team ever moves a productive veteran who is still in his prime, it would be a calculated move, similar to the Greg Newsome deal, where they brought in someone like Tyson Campbell who fit the team better and was under contract for multiple years. Overall, Berry is saying this is a planned transition, and every decision, including the searches for a head coach, is about building toward sustained success.

The GM’s explanation came after Myles Garrett clarified that his future with the Browns depends on the team’s commitment to winning. He said he does not want to be part of another rebuild and pointed to the uneven results during Kevin Stefanski’s tenure. The reason is that there have been more losing moments than successful ones.

“I am committed to winning,” Garrett stated. “As long as the team and the organization are doing so and they’re committed to that same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking other than winning, if it’s tanking or rebuilding, that’s not me.”

Garrett, who has been with the Browns since they drafted him first overall in 2017, became the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback when he signed a four-year, $160 million extension in March 2025.

It came after the defensive end pushed for a trade in February because he didn’t think the team’s 2025 plans matched his goal of winning a Super Bowl. But he later agreed, only to see the downfall of the team again. For now, Garrett’s new deal includes a clause giving him control over trades. This ensures he can manage his future with the team.

Insider Bill Simmons thrashes Myles Garrett over his “rebuilding” comments

Myles Garrett has spent much of his Browns career standing out on a struggling team. He has established his image as one of the few consistently elite players on the Browns’ roster. The 2025 season saw Garrett dominate individually as he set a new NFL single-season sack record, despite the concerning 5-12 finish for the team. After his frustrated comments on the team’s declining performance, insider Bill Simmons said that by signing his four-year extension, he has gotten himself into the situation.

“They’ve been schmucks for a quarter of a century; you knew this when you took the money. You don’t get to say anything now. Just shut up, dude,” Simmons said on his podcast.

The ongoing season saw Garrett record 23 sacks, breaking the NFL single-season sack record previously shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. He also had at least three games with multiple sacks and led the Browns’ defense despite the team’s poor overall record. While the general manager himself has backed his frustration, it still remains to be seen if the offseason strategy works effectively for the Browns.