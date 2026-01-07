Browns GM Andrew Berry Issues Frank Statement After Kevin Stefanski’s Firing

brand-logo
The Cleveland Browns are officially turning a new leaf after yet another ugly season. They began the process by parting ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski just one day after their season ended. And now, general manager Andrew Berry has stepped forward with a bold and honest message for fans who had stood by them when the going got tough. Berry acknowledged the pain, but then he also sparked hope for the Browns’ long-term success. 

During his appearance on The Bark Tank podcast, Andrew Berry sat down with host Andrew Siciliano to discuss the major changes happening inside the organization. He spoke directly to the fans amidst the serious talk, remaining blunt and grateful. 

“My message to the fans is we know how difficult this year has been and we appreciate the loyalty, the passion, the commitment to the team, regardless of what we’re going through,” he said. “And that’s something we will never take for granted. My commitment to you all is to make sure that we find the right leader and build the right roster that allows us to have perennial success.”

Berry’s message was both genuine and moving, but fans did see it coming. The Browns came off a solid preseason in which they won every game. However, they fell apart when the regular season kicked off, managing only five wins. These came against the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals. The worst part? They didn’t even win two straight games until the very last in Week 17.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned. 

