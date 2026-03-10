Browns GM ‘Pursuing a Trade’ for Brian Thomas Jr. as Jets, Giants, Raiders Join the Mix

Even after a sophomore slump, Brian Thomas Jr. is emerging as one of the top trade targets this offseason. The Browns, who lacked explosive weapons at the wide receiver position last season, have their eyes set on him. Reports now confirm that general manager Andrew Berry is actively pursuing a deal for Thomas.

“[Andrew] Berry also is pursuing a trade for Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who is drawing interest from multiple teams, per reports,” reported Tony Grossi, Browns & NFL analyst at the Land on Demand.

The reason behind this pursuit is simple. The Browns finished the last season ranked 31st in the league in passing yards per game, averaging just 165.11 yards through the air. They lacked depth at the wide receiver spot. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman were the top starters, but they didn’t give defenses a reason to panic.

Jeudy recorded just 50 catches on 106 targets, a success rate of just 36.8%, for 602 yards last season. It was a sharp contrast from his 2024 campaign, when he hauled in 90 catches on 145 targets at a 53.8% clip for 1,129 yards. And he capped it with a Pro Bowl selection.

Tillman was not much help either. He finished with 21 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games last season. The Browns need a genuine weapon at wide receiver, and Thomas fits that mold for Berry.

Thomas’ 2025 season did see a dip as he finished with 48 catches on 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns. But his 2024 season told a very different story.

Thomas closed that rookie year with 87 catches on 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl in the process. A player of his caliber also represents a cost-efficient option on his four-year, $14.65 million rookie deal. A stark contrast to Jeudy’s three-year, $52.5 million contract and Tillman’s four-year, $5.61 million deal.

What makes a potential deal even more interesting is the history between the Browns and the Jaguars. The two franchises share a working relationship, and Thomas himself is a living example of that connection. The 23rd overall pick in the 2024 draft, used by Jacksonville to select Thomas, was originally Cleveland’s pick.

The Browns had traded it to the Texans as part of the blockbuster deal for Deshaun Watson, and it eventually found its way to Jacksonville. In a strange twist, the Browns helped build the very weapon they are now trying to acquire. However, Cleveland is far from alone in that pursuit, and the Jaguars will not let Thomas go without demanding a heavy price.

Jets, Giants lead a crowded chase for Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jets and Giants are among the teams circling Thomas, and both have compelling reasons to do so. The Jets struggled badly in the passing game last season, finishing dead last in the league with just 140.29 passing yards per game. Their wide receiver room lacked reliable and explosive starters, making Thomas an obvious fix.

The Giants, on the other hand, are building around a developing quarterback, Jaxson Dart, and their receiver room took a significant hit last season. Wan’Dale Robinson departed for the Titans, and Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Adding Thomas to that mix could do wonders for Dart’s development. It would also reunite Thomas with Nabers, the two having been teammates at LSU in Baton Rouge. But the Jets and Giants are not the only teams working the phones for Thomas.

“I didn’t say only the Jets and Giants would be interested in Brian Thomas. I said the Jets and Giants will be interested, as will many other teams,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Raiders, Patriots, Bills, and Steelers are all tracking Thomas as legitimate trade candidates this offseason. But if any of these teams are serious about landing him, they will need to be willing to part with a second-round pick, because that is reportedly what the Jaguars are asking for in return.