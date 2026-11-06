“Hasn’t Earned It”: Jared Verse Torched by Browns Host After DE Throws Teammates Under the Bus Over Loss

The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing defeat in Week 8, losing 27-6 to their divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. While headlines naturally focus on the Browns’ offensive woes, defensive end Jared Verse caused a stir inside the facility. After being brutalized on the field against the Steelers, he blamed his teammates for letting it happen.

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This received quick attention from the Cleveland sports media. Co-hosts Ken Carman and Anthony Lima discussed the issue on 92.3 The Fan‘s morning show. They contrasted Verse’s comments with second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders, noting that the DE’s comments hurt the team culture and future finances of the Browns.

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“Shedeur Sanders said a lot of things that were really seen as petty towards the media. He didn’t say nothing about his teammates… But Jared Verse, you traded for him, you got him, and he threw his teammates under the bus yesterday,” Carman asserted on 92.3 The Fan. “It was the guy that we’re lining up to pay. And right now, he hasn’t earned it.”

Carman highlighted that Sanders has had support from teammates like wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston this week, showing he has solid backing within the team. Verse’s comments have done the opposite. Instead of focusing on New Orleans, Browns players are now being questioned about whether they can trust their defensive leader.

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“Was that good leadership yesterday? Airing out the business teammates when you don’t have any sacks?” Carman torched Verse. “And I’m sitting there defending the entire time. Hey, we got 11 guys who have sacks, 11 guys who have sacks. Look at our defense. Look at all these other things. All this, that and the other. And then you act like that. That’s not leadership. That’s freaking out, and it makes me feel like you’re holding on too tight. You feel the wheels starting to shake, and you don’t know necessarily how to handle this.”

The incident occurred during Cleveland’s 27-6 blowout defeat at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh had a strong showing on the day with 200 rushing yards and eight sacks. During an extra point attempt, Steelers offensive lineman Mason McCormick hit Verse in the air and caused him to hit the turf. Officials penalized McCormick for unnecessary roughness.

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Verse expressed intense frustration that none of his teammates defended him. He acknowledged speaking directly to teammates about the play, which he said could have changed his career.

“These are my teammates, these are my brothers, and we’re not fighting for each other,” Verse stated.

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This didn’t sit well with the Browns hosts, arguing that Verse has had little impact on the field. He claimed Pittsburgh was dirty before the game and said the Browns were about to “make Pittsburgh ours.” But in 2026, after eight games, Verse has zero sacks to his name. The Browns traded major assets to acquire him as a focal point, but he has failed to back up his talk.

Meanwhile, Sanders has had a contrasting week. Deshaun Watson has been put into concussion protocol after taking a hit against Pittsburgh, and Sanders is set to start against New Orleans. Sanders was noticeably evasive during his media session on Wednesday, offering playful, smirking answers when asked about the Saints’ defense. Lima criticized Sanders for acting like a middle schooler.

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However, as Carman pointed out, Sanders kept his comments between himself and the beat reporters. He never criticized his teammates or coaches. Verse, by contrast, drew criticism for airing internal locker room grievances in public.

The issue is that Sanders is a low-cost rookie, and every week he is putting himself forward for a job with Cleveland and the other 31 franchises. If he doesn’t perform, then they move on. Verse was brought in to lead the defense and receive a massive veteran contract. Demanding superstar money without recording sacks while turning teammates against him creates a problem the franchise simply cannot afford.