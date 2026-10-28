“Haven’t Gotten There Yet”: Todd Monken Issues Reality Check for Dillon Gabriel After QB’s IR Return

The Cleveland Browns have another quarterback decision waiting, and Dillon Gabriel’s return has put the spotlight back on the competition that head coach Todd Monken is not ready to settle. With Shedeur Sanders already serving as backup, Gabriel’s availability leads to curiosity about whether his return will bring any changes to Cleveland’s backup quarterback position.

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“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Monken told reporters before practice on Wednesday, when asked whether Dillon Gabriel’s return from IR changes the QB depth chart.

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For now, the Browns’ head coach hasn’t given much thought to changing the current roster. Gabriel may be back in the picture, but that does not mean he is back on the depth chart as QB2. Gabriel has returned from a back injury after Cleveland placed him on injured reserve on August 30.

The quarterback suffered pain after the preseason finale against the New England Patriots, even after giving an impressive performance. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He reminded the coaching staff of what he could offer.

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The Browns decided to get Gabriel back to practice on October 6 before activating him to the 53-man roster on October 26. Now, his activation brought the QB situation back into focus, especially with Cleveland, which had already decided to retain all four quarterbacks on its roster.

But Gabriel’s return does not mean that Sanders will lose his backup position. Sanders has been behind Deshaun Watson. Last year, Sanders started seven games and finished the season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

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Though his last year’s performance has not been that great, the Browns’ coaching staff has now been trusting Sanders to control the offense. Watson won the starting job under Monken and has led Cleveland to a 5-2 record through seven games. That performance gives the coaching staff very little reason to make changes at QB1.

The question is how exactly Cleveland will distribute its quarterback roles. Gabriel has starting experience from his rookie season, while Sanders is already aware of his current responsibilities and importance. Rookie Taylen Green is also part of the quarterback room. However, Monken has acknowledged that carrying four quarterbacks is not much of a problem.

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“Sure, it’s possible. Hell, it’s possible we’ll pick one more up and have five,” Monken said, according to Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

Gabriel has the chance to return to the field, but the situation creates uncertainty for Sanders. Monken has not announced any change. The Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers will show how Cleveland intends to use its available options.