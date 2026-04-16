Browns HC Todd Monken Reveals What He Despises in an NFL Team, Issues Strong Locker Room Message

The new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Todd Monken, has already laid out the plan of what kind of players he wants and what kind of football he wishes for his team to play. The Browns have only had eight wins in the last two seasons. That is a record no NFL team wants to see. Recently, Monken had an electric sitdown with “This is Football” famed Kevin Clark and put the Browns locker room on notice with something that he absolutely despises.

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“Obviously, your physicality, your effort, and your execution pop off the tape,” said Todd Monken to Kevin Clark, via X. “Because that has nothing to do with what scheme you run. The way I like to say is, as much as I love winning, and I hate losing, I despise shi**y football. Like, absolutely despise, that it doesn’t look like you want it to look.”

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Monken did not filter himself when speaking out about hating shitty football. Every NFL franchise has top facilities, providing the best for its players. The Browns are also not an exception. So, he wants everyone to be in their best shape. But that does not mean just to excel at physicality. He wants the efforts to count in the field.

Surprisingly, in the 21st century, the Browns Nation can think of several players who were not the best choice for the franchise, especially after Monken’s statement. Quarterback Johnny Manziel is one such example. He not only suffered from disciplinary issues outside the gridiron, but his unsuccessful plays often cost the Browns on the field. He was criticized for failing to develop the necessary skills to act as a pro-style quarterback.

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Then there is another quarterback, Brandon Weeden, who had somewhat of a similar career trajectory with the Browns. The Browns selected the quarterback at age 28, and he did not fully develop into a top player. Weeden once threw a “shovel pass” interception and a screen pass that hit a running back in the face.

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Cornerback Justin Gilbert is another name on the list. Initially, a top-10 pick. But his on-field transition is something that the Browns can hardly forget. He lacked agility and struggled to track the football, often looking at the scoreboard instead of the ball. With such players having played for the Browns, Monken’s words will hit deeper with the fans.

“Just like you got 10 on the field,” said Monken. “You got 12. You’re up against the clock. You don’t have effort that you look for. It doesn’t even look like you’ve f**king practiced. There’s nothing worse than that. Because it’s a reflection of you. That is you out there.”

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Imago SPORTS-FBN-PRESTON-COLUMN-BZ Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken speaks to the media after practice on Sept. 26, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS Owings Mills MD EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xBaltimorexSunx 125249225W AmyxDavisx krtphotoslive946622

Monken wants his players to be in their best shape for the game. It does not matter if they win or lose; the effort should be there and in the right place. Losing by 10 or 12 points does not mean losing hope and taking the rest of the game casually. Last season, the Buffalo Bills came back from a 21-0 deficit against the New England Patriots to win the game 35-31 in Week 15.

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In Week 1, they were losing 25-40 against the Baltimore Ravens. With four minutes remaining, he overcame the 15-point deficit to win the game 41-40. On the other hand, the Browns blew a lead against the Minnesota Vikings in the last few seconds and lost 21-17. Moreover, they were one of the worst teams in offense. They ranked 31st in points per game (16.3 PPG) and passing yards per game (165.2 YPG). Monken wants to change that. According to him, until the last whistle, it is always game on. Which is why he wants to have a great team at his disposal.

Todd Monken will try to make the Browns into one of the best offensive teams

Last season, DE Myles Garrett recorded 23 sacks and became the player with the most sacks in a single season. So, the defense still had something to show. But when it came to the offense, no stats stood in favor of the Browns. Now, with Todd Monken in charge, he wishes to change those stats by developing the Cleveland Browns‘ offense into one of the best in the league.

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“When Jimmy and Dee sign my checkbook with my name on it, they expect a kick**s football team,” said Todd Monken. “And my job is to prove them right every day. When I got paid at the last place I was at, they expected a kick**s offense. And that was my job to try and prove that every day. That’s what a player’s job is. When they sign a check with their name on it, it’s their job to prove it every day. Just like all of us. That’s our job.”

The Browns’ owners interview multiple candidates (Jim Schwartz, Grant Udinski, Nate Scheelhaase) to replace former head coach Kevin Stefanski. They found Monken to be the best fit and hired him. The expectation is always to win the Super Bowl, but following the last two seasons, many fans may be happy to see a winning season. But for Monken, he is aiming for the highest.

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During his time as the offensive coordinator of the Ravens, he always hoped to make the offense the best. The stats show that he was successful in that regard. They had the best red zone offenses (74.2% in 2023). In 2024, the Ravens had the best total offense (424.9 YPG), and last season, they ranked second in rushing offense (156.6 YPG).

Now, he wants to achieve the same in Cleveland. He has already taken a step in that direction. With three quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel, he has opted out of choosing a starter. He wants to wait till the training camp and see how they perform. Based on their performance, he will choose the starter. It created competitiveness among the QBs, and they will always try to give their best. Monken is ready to transform the Browns, but it remains to be seen how successful his method will be.