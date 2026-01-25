Browns Head Coach Tracker: Top Bills Candidate Interviews for Cleveland as Anthony Lynn Joins Four Others in the Mix

The Cleveland Browns have officially kicked off their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Kevin Stefanski. After six seasons in charge and two Coach of the Year awards, Stefanski leaves big shoes to fill as the franchise looks for a leader who can finally take it to the next level. While several names are already in the mix for the vacant head coaching position in Cleveland, reports suggest that the team recently snuck in an interview with a candidate who was recently linked to the HC job with the Buffalo Bills.

“NEW: I’m told Anthony Lynn just completed an in-person interview with the Cleveland #Browns, per a league source. It was Lynn’s first interview with Cleveland, I’m told,” NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported via X on January 24.

This is a developing story…