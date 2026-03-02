Heartbroken Shedeur Sanders Mourns Colorado QB’s Demise in 3-Word Message

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250823_kab_bk4_042

It was a painful morning for the Colorado football community as quarterback Dominiq Ponder lost his life in a single-car crash early Sunday, according to police. The loss sent shockwaves through Boulder and far beyond. As tributes began pouring in, Shedeur Sanders also shared his grief over the Colorado quarterback’s passing.

“Hurt about this 💔,” he wrote in the 3-word message on his Instagram story.

The words carried extra weight because the Cleveland Browns star Shedeur Sanders once led the Colorado Buffaloes himself and still holds deep ties to the program. Moreover, his bond with the Buffs runs even deeper since he is the son of head coach Deion Sanders, making the loss feel even more personal inside Boulder.

Meanwhile, authorities began piecing together what happened. The Colorado State Patrol reported that the crash took place around 3:00 a.m. on March 1 along Baseline Road near Newland Court in Boulder County. Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 westbound when he lost control while navigating a right-hand curve.

As the situation unfolded, investigators explained that the vehicle veered into the eastbound lane and slammed into a guardrail. After breaking through it, the car struck an electrical line pole before rolling down an embankment. It eventually came to rest upright but caught fire. Authorities pronounced Ponder dead at the scene.

Officials also confirmed that Ponder was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The Vehicular Crimes Unit of the Colorado State Patrol has taken charge of the investigation and continues to review the circumstances of the crash.

On the field, Ponder had appeared in two games for the Buffaloes last season, finishing 0-for-1 passing and rushing twice for a four-yard loss. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, started his college journey at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to Boulder.

With spring practice set to begin Monday, the Buffs now face a much heavier reality.

Colorado Buffaloes joined Shedeur Sanders in mourning Ponder’s demise

As the heartbreaking news spread, the Colorado Buffaloes’ athletic director, Fernando Lovo, addressed the loss with a heavy heart. He spoke on behalf of the Buffaloes and made it clear how much Dominiq Ponder meant to the program.

“The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder,” said Lovo. “He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”

Soon after, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders also shared his grief publicly.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders posted on X. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1.”

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion reposted Sanders’ statement and added his own tribute. He opened up about the moment he received the call.

“Getting that call from his dad today didn’t feel real,” Marion posted. “Love you, Dom! God cover his family & our team, especially our qb room!”

His words showed how deeply this hit the quarterback group. In addition, fellow quarterback Colton Allen shared an emotional message on Instagram.

“Dom, you were a blessing to so many people,” Allen wrote. “You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I’m grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life.”

Dominiq Ponder, born March 14, 2002, starred in football and track at North Shore High School and led his team to multiple district titles. And then he chose football to move forward and was considered a great prodigy. Therefore, this loss reaches far beyond the Buffaloes. It hits the entire football community. Rest in peace, Ponder.