“He’s Not Exceptional”: Browns Legend Calls Out Shedeur Sanders’ Weakness Amid QB Battle With Deshaun Watson

One of the many players who have a lot on the line this season is Shedeur Sanders. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is still in the mix to start this season, but Deshaun Watson’s return still threatens his chances, now that minicamp has been wrapped up. Former offensive tackle and Browns stalwart Joe Thomas pointed out one area which could be Sanders’ kryptonite in the QB race.

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“One thing Shedeur doesn’t exactly bring you right now is the ability to scramble,” Joe Thomas said on The Rich Eisen Show on June 19. “He’s not exceptional at using his legs to get a first down, although he is very good at scrambling to make plays to be able to throw the football. I think Deshaun right now just gives that offense a little bit more versatility to be able to open things up and be more dynamic. And I think he’ll probably be the guy—if I had to bet who’s going to start more games this season for the Browns, it would be Deshaun.”

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Given how nightmarish the Brown’s offense was last year, the team should exhaust all options they get in making plays that work. With Watson away for most of his Cleveland Browns stint (he’s never been able to play a full season), the run game has backpedaled quite a bit. He hasn’t rushed a lot in his pro career, but he was able to rack up 1,105 yards on the ground in his second season at Clemson. During the OTAs, too, he was seen in a designed run play set up by Todd Monken.

Over his NFL career, he has recorded 17,904 passing yards and 123 touchdowns, along with 2,142 rushing yards (regular season). Watson is known for his ability to keep the chains moving with rushing plays, however many there are.

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Shedeur Sanders, however, does not fare so well when it comes to making plays with his legs. Last season, he rushed for only 169 yards and one rushing TD in his eight games. But his strength has always been out of the pocket, an ability that scouts knew of before he made it to the league. His rushing stats in Colorado are negative, and he was only able to score eight touchdowns. This is one area where Watson will have an edge over him, even though Sanders is good at scrambling.

Imago Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders 12 points out directions as he warms up for the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday November 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20251116101 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Footwork is also a problem that both Sanders and Monken have acknowledged needs cleaning up. However, during the course of this offseason, there has been a notable change in the Year 2 QB.

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“He’s done a great job of defining his footwork, playing with a base, learning the offense, working his butt off to really master his craft,” Browns quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian said. “And it’s been fun to watch. He’s done a really good job. … [He’s] getting through progressions faster, and his feet are matching that mindset.”

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Watson has held the edge as the early frontrunner having come back from his injury, but Sanders seems to be chipping away at it. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that the latter has “bridged the gap at least somewhat” in this competition.

For now, the QB battle remains ongoing, and Sanders will need more than just his elite passing game to claim the starting position.