Browns Hit With Disappointing Draft News After Triple Exit Rocks Shedeur Sanders’ Offense

Essentials Inside The Story Browns release three key veterans: David Njoku, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin

The players were released due to void years and to avoid dead cap hit

The move provides the front office the flexibility after June 1 to sign new players

As Shedeur Sanders prepares for his second season with the Cleveland Browns, the team is already reshaping the roster around him. The front office just confirmed three key offensive exits by releasing David Njoku, Jack Conklin & Wyatt Teller tied to previous contract restructures. While it helped the Browns’ salary cap situation, the decision is now creating unexpected draft problems for them.

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“Because the Browns had to release David Njoku, Jack Conklin & Wyatt Teller because of void years due to previous restructurings, club will not be eligible for compensatory picks in 2027 on these departures,” NFL analyst Tony Grossi reported on X. “Same with Joel Bitonio.”

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The Browns made a tough decision to release these players. By using post-June 1 designations, the team aimed to ease the financial burden, avoiding a significant dead cap hit all at once. This strategy allowed them to part ways with the players officially, rather than letting them finish their contracts and enter free agency. And because of that, they won’t be getting any compensatory picks in 2027.

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However, the numbers show why the Browns made the move despite the draft implications.

The decision to part ways with David Njoku was not an easy one for the team, but this move results in a dead cap hit of $9.5 million in 2026, followed by $14.7 million in subsequent years. Similarly, Wyatt Teller’s contract adds $8.2 million in 2026 and another $11.1 million in 2027 to the team’s financial obligations.

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Now, the Browns will gain modest cap flexibility after June 1, and dividing those hits gives the front office more breathing room heading into the 2026 season at Huntington Bank Field.

The Browns applied the same cap maneuver to Joel Bitonio’s contract. Cleveland officially voided the deal, which leaves $23.5 million in dead cap for the Browns in 2026. From a financial perspective, the move prevents a single crushing cap year.

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Still, the long-term cost is real. Missing out on compensatory picks removes valuable draft capital, and losing experienced pieces from the offense could make life tougher for Sanders as he tries to lead the Browns forward in the coming season.

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The triple exit impact on Shedeur Sanders’ Offense

For Sanders, David Njoku was a dependable target, especially on short and medium passes. Over time, he provided the offense with stability and helped keep the passing game moving smoothly. In the 2025 season, Njoku had 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. Now that he’s gone, the Browns lose a reliable safety option in the passing game.

The Browns’ offense will also miss veteran guard Wyatt Teller. He built a strong reputation in Cleveland after starting his career with the Buffalo Bills. Throughout his eight years in the league, he participated in 108 games and received three Pro Bowl honors. Losing a lineman with that kind of experience removes an important source of stability from the middle of the offensive line.

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Then there is Jack Conklin, whose departure creates another concern for the Browns’ blocking unit. The veteran tackle spent six seasons helping protect the offense before the team decided to move on.

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However, injuries had limited Conklin in recent years. He was unavailable for 44 out of 101 games while in Cleveland since the 2023 season. In the 2025 season, he was again unavailable for a brief time. He sat out nine games, the last two being due to concussions sustained late in the season.

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Taken together, those exits reshape the offense in a big way. Njoku’s exit removes a proven pass-catching option, while losing Teller and Conklin weakens the protection in front of the quarterback.

For a young quarterback like Sanders, that combination can make the transition even more challenging. So, let’s see how the front office rebuilds the roster as Sanders prepares to lead the next version of the Browns offense.