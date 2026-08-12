“How Many Times Are We Gonna Be Fooled”: Cleveland Radio Host Rips Into Deshaun Watson After Todd Monken’s Latest Claim

Preseason is almost here, and Cleveland Browns HC Todd Monken has yet to decide his QB1 for the 2026 season. While Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the position, the HC’s recent statement about their quarterback’s performance in training camp has drawn some backlash.

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“I don’t think [Deshaun] really is capable of those things,” Cleveland Radio Host Ken Carman said on 92.3 The Fan. “I’m not trying to say nasty things. I’m just being honest with everybody. Does anybody else think he is? How many times are we gonna be fooled? No one’s gonna be fooled in this city. They didn’t even trust him to begin with, so they don’t think they’re not going to be full. Todd Monken has to say those things because he’s on his show and it’s in public. Maybe Todd Monken really does feel that way…

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“According to the reports from OTAs. You say the physical ability is getting in and out. I mean, he has played a lot of football. Has he played a lot of smart football? Does he know what he’s doing? Because we found out that story a couple of years ago that Bill O’Brien was calling the offense. Guess who’s the veteran having trouble getting in and out of the huddle under Kevin Stefanski and now Todd Monken.”

Deshaun Watson hasn’t been in his best form for the last couple of years, adding to the growing criticism against him. When he arrived in Cleveland, Watson had three seasons with over 3,800 passing yards for the Houston Texans.

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However, the same Watson never appeared while leading the Browns offense. Deshaun has been with Cleveland for four seasons but has made only 19 appearances.

In 2022, Watson served an 11-game suspension to start the year due to an NFL investigation that concluded he violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Following that season, injuries limited the veteran QB further.

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In 2023, after dealing with an initial shoulder strain, Watson suffered a displaced fracture to the glenoid bone in his right throwing shoulder during Week 10. This required season-ending surgery, limiting him to just 6 games.

Meanwhile, in the 2024 season, during a Week 7 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson suffered a complete tear of his right Achilles tendon, ending his season after only 7 starts. However, in the 2025 season, Watson didn’t even play a single snap.

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While rehabbing from his initial surgery, Watson re-teared the same Achilles tendon in January 2025. He underwent a second surgery that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL season.

All of these incidents contributed to making fans like Ken Carman skeptical about trusting the QB to lead the franchise.

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Amidst all the criticism, Browns HC Todd Monken commended Deshaun Watson’s progress heading into the 2026 season.

“I think all the QBs have done a great job,” Monken said. “Starting with Taylen, doesn’t get a ton of reps, super smart, think he’s got a bright future. Dillon has handled it great. Shedeur, from the moment I got here until now, in terms of his drops, working through his progressions, protecting the football and then in the huddle, really has improved. Deshaun has obviously played a lot of football in a number of systems. Early on, he was certainly gonna be ahead.”