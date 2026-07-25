“I Cringe”: NFL Legend Urges Shedeur Sanders to Stay Away From the ‘Celebrity Quarterback’ Trap

The spotlight has always followed Shedeur Sanders, but not everyone believes that’s a good thing. Recently, the Cleveland Browns quarterback posted an Instagram Story of repping a 30 lb dumbbell shoulder press on each arm. However, after watching the clip, three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth has just one piece of advice to Sanders.

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“The 30 lb dumbbell shoulder press. Let’s just pump our brakes right there,” Schlereth said on The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast. “I do worry a little bit about it; it just goes back to when Bill Parcells was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and he had that meeting with Tony Romo, and he said to Tony Romo, ‘Nobody wants a celebrity quarterback.’ Like, don’t be a celebrity quarterback. Get on the grind.

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“Do your stuff. Like stuff like that always concerns me a little bit with young guys who are more about, or the perception is you’re more about building your brand than necessarily building your career. And listen, I don’t know. I don’t know that. But on the surface, it just, like, I cringe a little bit when guys release videos of themselves.”

Shedeur Sanders will be entering his second NFL season. However, “celebrity” is a tag that comes around with Sanders even though he is yet to establish himself as a franchise quarterback. But the tag is mainly due to his lavish life off the football field.

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For starters, he is the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and icon Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Due to this, Shedeur inherited the spotlight from Day one. On top of that, the moment he started his collegiate career, the quarterback found himself lining up with brands. To start off, when Shedeur joined Jackson State at 19 years old in 2021, Sanders became the first college athlete and youngest ambassador ever signed by Beats by Dre. Years went by, and brands kept collaborating with him. From Gatorade, Mercedes-Benz, Nike, and even the BRADY brand, Shedeur kept himself busy outside of his football career.

For a college football quarterback to sign the level of high-profile brand deals that Shedeur Sanders secured is quite rare. However, as he now stands as an NFL quarterback, the ball game is altogether different. And Sanders had firsthand experience of that in the eight games in his rookie season for the Browns. Although he led the passing yards number (1,400) compared to other Browns QBs, Sanders was also sacked the most times (23).

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Heading into the 2026 season, the 24-year-old QB will have a lot to prove. And hence, Mark Schlereth merely wants Shedeur Sanders to solely focus on maximizing his on-field potential while meeting the demands of the NFL instead of focusing too much on building his personal brand.