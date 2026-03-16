“I Don’t Need a Man:” Chloe Kim Reveals Why She Almost Gave Up on Dating Before Meeting Myles Garrett

Before Myles Garrett entered Chloe Kim’s life, she had nearly quit pursuing another relationship, even considering staying single forever at one point. Things changed for good after a casual venting led her to meet the Cleveland Browns star, who checked one of the most important boxes on Kim’s list.

“I was like, ‘I can’t date anymore, I’m done, I’m just going to be single forever,’” Kim said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I was being so dramatic [saying], ‘I’m going to get a sperm donor, I don’t need a man, I just want kids, and I’m going to live happy and free.’”

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Thanks to a mutual friend of theirs who handled staffing, eventually Chloe Kim met Myles Garrett. Before face-timing him out of the blue, she’d spoken about what she wanted in a relationship.

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“… [I told my therapist] ‘I want somebody that’s tall, handsome, kind, close with their family, and I want somebody that equally as successful as me, if not more.”

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During her recent podcast appearance, Chloe Kim revealed she had reached a breaking point before meeting Myles Garrett. It was mostly because she struggled to find a partner who could understand her lifestyle and handle her fame. The snowboard champion, who began her training at four, won her first gold medal when she was only seventeen.

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Of course, she had plenty of accomplishments and rewards that followed. For instance, she bought her first house at 21 and had already developed a huge fan following.

Just like Chloe Kim and Myles Garrett, the NFL has its own share of cross-sport power couples. Former star J. J. Watt is married to Kealia Ohai Watt, a professional soccer standout in the NWSL and a U.S. national team player, proving that the league isn’t just about football.

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With constant attention, Chloe Kim wasn’t leading a normal life. The success and popularity always intimidated her former partners. While she tried not to make them feel less important, she often sensed insecurity from the other side.

“I’m trying to be respectful myself and like you as a person, but I feel like that’s not being appreciated, and I’m kind of just catching straws for no reason,” she explained. “So I was just so over it.”

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During the X Games in 2025, Kim opened up about her dating struggles with her therapist, Vin, who also knew Garrett. As soon as she shared her ideal type, her trainer thought the duo would click and decided to introduce them.

Just like that, she found Myles Garrett. Being a big name in the NFL himself, he surely understands the challenges that usually come with a high-profile life. It’s no wonder their relationship has blossomed over the past few months. But it all started with an abrupt FaceTime while Myles was in Cabo.

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How Myles Garrett stepped in as Kim’s biggest supporter

The media first linked Chloe Kim to the Browns’ defensive end in May 2025. They attended the Crunchyroll Anime Awards together in Japan. After a few months, the Olympic star visited Myles during the 2025 training camp with Cleveland. She even shared clips on social media, capturing herself rooting for her beau.

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In November 2025, the duo officially became an item. It was when Kim turned up at the stadium to cheer for Garrett during his team’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, the couple has been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The NFL star reciprocated the love by flying to Italy in February 2026 to support Chloe at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

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Despite competing with a dislocation in her left shoulder from earlier that year, Kim still won silver in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final. Earlier that month, they also celebrated Valentine’s Day. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram, with the duo flashing big smiles in the first one.

“Blinked and suddenly I had a Valentine ❤️and yes I bought him the shirt,” she captioned.

Meanwhile, Myles responded with a sweet note. He also commented on the post:

“Still waiting for you to wear my shirt 🙄,” the playful comment read.

Most recently, the couple was spotted courtside together at a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles. Myles Garrett indeed entered Kim’s life as a pleasant surprise.The casual introduction led to a thriving relationship, which began when she least expected it.