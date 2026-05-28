“I Got a Girlfriend”: Browns CB Denzel Ward Breaks Silence in Missing Browns Practices Led by HC Todd Monken

Denzel Ward wasn’t on the practice field with his Browns teammates during Wednesday’s OTA session in Berea, but football was still very much part of his day. Just a few hours later, the star cornerback was back on the field at Nordonia High School, his alma mater, hosting his annual youth football camp and giving back to the next generation of players.

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Ward also addressed his absence from Cleveland’s voluntary offseason program, as he has not yet attended any of the offseason workouts

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“Yeah, I haven’t been there yet,” Denzel Ward said. “I’ve just been training, working out. I got a girlfriend, so I got to take her on some dates, and I’ve just been working out, working my craft, and getting prepared for when I get back in there. And yeah, that’s it. You don’t have to read into it. It’s up to people if they want to read into it, but no, I’ve just been working my craft, working out and getting ready.”

“I’ve still been checking them out, though, so I’ve been on the iPad seeing what those new guys have been looking like.” he added. “So I got something for them when I get there, though.”

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The five-time Pro Bowler also shared that he has stayed in regular contact with new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg throughout the offseason.

“Yeah, I have,” Ward said when asked about meeting with Rutenberg. “We’ve been in constant communication during the offseason since he’s been there. Seems like a great guy. Looking forward to getting in there with him and continuing to work with him.”

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Ward is entering his ninth season with Cleveland and remains one of the most important players on the Browns’ defense. For the 2026 season, he is set to earn a $16.9 million base salary while carrying a $30 million cap hit. Earlier this offseason, Ward helped the Browns create around $2 million in cap space by restructuring part of his contract.

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Because of his contract situation, Ward has continued to appear in trade and salary cap speculation. He was even viewed by some as a possible cap casualty before the new league year began. That history is part of why his absence from voluntary workouts quickly raised questions among fans.

From a financial standpoint, it would have made sense to cut ties and release Ward, saving $17.4 million in salary cap space through a post-June 1 designation, according to Over the Cap. However, the Browns decided to retain him, which is a clear indicator that they see him as a key piece of their defense.

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Speaking of which, questions surfaced earlier this week when new head coach Todd Monken admitted he had yet to meet Myles Garrett, arguably the team’s most important player. However, defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg helped ease those concerns on Wednesday. He revealed that he has been in regular contact with both Garrett and Ward throughout the offseason.

Ward later confirmed it, suggesting that despite their absence from the voluntary program, the team’s key veterans remain connected and engaged behind the scenes.

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“Yeah, I have, I have. We’ve been in constant communication during the offseason since he’s been there. “he said. “Seems like a great guy; looking forward to getting in there with him and starting to work with him.”

Ward’s comments helped ease concerns about any disconnect between players and coaches. Still, as the Browns moved deeper into offseason workouts, the absence of several defensive leaders remained a talking point.

Todd Monken gets to work despite missing defensive stars

Ward’s absence especially sparked conversation because of the trade speculation that has followed him over the last year. It would be fair to say that it has been a tough year for the Pro Bowl cornerback by his standards after missing games with a calf injury.

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While Garrett’s absence has become somewhat expected during this part of the offseason, Ward’s comments helped calm concerns surrounding his situation. His update suggested he still plans to be with the team as preparations continue.

Despite some key defensive players missing practice sessions, Monken has kept the intensity high during OTAs. On the Orange and Brown Talk, host Dan Labbe and Cleveland.com’s film analyst Lance Reisland discussed how physical things have already gotten for the Browns this early in the offseason.

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“I think what Todd Monken is doing right now, using every minute allotted to him on the practice field and making these practices as physical as he can under the rules in the CBA, is exactly what this team needs,” Labbe said.

According to Reisland, it’s less about what’s being installed and more about how it’s being installed. The structure is not very different, with individual drills, group work, seven on seven, and team periods still part of practice. The biggest difference has been the pace, physicality, and intensity from the coaching staff.

So while some of Cleveland’s biggest names were not on the practice field last week, the Browns are still moving aggressively into a new era under Monken.