“I Love Cleveland to Death”: Denzel Ward Shares Honest Feelings After Joining Travis Kelce at $1.69 Billion Franchise

“Make them know your name,” Denzel Ward’s father told him every time he stepped on the football field. Seeing the Cleveland street named Paul G. Ward Jr. Way, Denzel knew how deep the meaning of his father’s words was. Now, the Browns cornerback is making sure his family’s name and the Cleveland community remain at the very heart of his journey.

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“I’m a Cleveland kid and love Cleveland to death, and just had the opportunity to be a part of the Cleveland Community in different ways. And this way, with the baseball team with the Guardians, as I said, it’s just a great opportunity, and looking forward to see what we continue to do,” said Denzel Ward as per ESPN Cleveland’s X post.

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The Cleveland Guardians announced on Wednesday that Denzel Ward had joined their ownership group as an investor, adding another prominent Cleveland sports figure to its ranks. The move came after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became a minority investor earlier this year in May. The franchise is led by CEO Paul Dolan and Vice Chairman David Blitzer.

Ward’s comments show a relationship with Cleveland that goes beyond his NFL career. The 29-year-old was born in Macedonia, Ohio, and played college football at Ohio State before the Browns selected him fourth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The cornerback has spent his entire professional career in Ohio.

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That loyalty has also been translated into Ward’s on-field production. In his eight NFL seasons, the cornerback earned his fifth career Pro Bowl selection in 2025, making him the Browns’ most decorated cornerback in Pro Bowl selections.

At the same time, Ward has been contributing to youth programs and financial relief efforts for a while now. The Ward family started the “Make Them Know Your Name” foundation in honor of his father, who died from cardiac arrest a decade ago. The charity promotes heart screenings, CPR training, and access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

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Ward’s foundation also helped drive Ohio House Bill 47. It was significant because the law required public schools, charter schools, and public sports facilities in Ohio to have AED equipment and trained staff.

The cornerback also hosts a free yearly football camp at his alma mater, Nordonia High School, offering 250 local children football instruction and education on heart health. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ward paid for expenses and rent for 21 local families and small businesses.

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Ward participates regularly in the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign and hosts coat drives. The Browns recognized him as their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in both 2021 and 2024, highlighting his major contributions.

The Browns CB remains an active cornerstone of the Browns’ defense. His and Kelce’s investment now gives two football stars a direct stake in a Cleveland baseball franchise.

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“Cleveland is my hometown. I’m so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization,” Ward said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world.”

For Ward, however, the decision appears to be more than just business. His words show his desire to continue giving back to the city that shaped him. After building his reputation as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, Ward now has another opportunity to represent Cleveland, this time from inside the Guardians’ franchise.