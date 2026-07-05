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“I Would Never Be Happy”: Shedeur Sanders Rejects Comparing Himself to Anyone Amid Browns QB Battle

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 5, 2026 | 8:44 AM EDT

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“I Would Never Be Happy”: Shedeur Sanders Rejects Comparing Himself to Anyone Amid Browns QB Battle

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 5, 2026 | 8:44 AM EDT

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Quarterback competitions often invite endless comparisons. Take Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as an example, a rivalry that spanned about 15 years. However, as Shedeur Sanders finds himself in a QB1 battle against Deshaun Watson, he isn’t buying into the narrative and external expectations for one particular reason: his happiness.

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“Sometimes when not everybody has the same perspective and sees things how you see it, because you seeing success is a disconnect,” said Sanders on his YouTube channel. “That’s where you lose in life: comparison. When I compare my situation in life or anything, or even in football to somebody else’s, then at that point I would never be happy. The best thing I got out of everything is more tools I could use in life and understanding. I was able to understand a lot of things from a different point of view. I’m not content just being on no team, you feel me? Like I’m trying to get it right. I’m trying to be one of the greatest. You got to be thankful, but no, it’s still more.”

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Shedeur Sanders will be entering his second year in the 2026 season. Shedeur’s performances last year garnered quite a lot of attention. He started seven games where he threw for 1,400 yards and posted seven touchdowns. Even though he led the yard coverage compared to Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, Sanders’ 23 sacks raised an alarming concern.

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Bleacher Report scouts compared him to Geno Smith, noting similarities in how he operates as a precise pocket passer while flagging Shedeur Sanders for having slightly less raw arm talent. So, there were comparisons right from his rookie season.

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As things stand, Shedeur is facing an intense battle for the QB1 spot in Cleveland. In front of him stands veteran Deshaun Watson with over 17,904 passing yards and 123 touchdowns, who was also likely regarded as the favorite to lead the franchise. However, after months of offseason training sessions, reports suggest that Shedeur has been closing the gap against Watson.

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“I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” HC Todd Monken said about Shedeur Sanders.

Despite that, the Browns’ front office has yet to make a final decision on their offensive leader for the 2026 season. Now, only time will tell if Shedeur gets the edge over Watson in Cleveland.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

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